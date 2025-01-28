ADVERTISEMENT

Football Updates, videos from FSU football newcomer interviews: Castellanos, Petitbon, White

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
The first part of FSU football newcomer interviews will be held on Tuesday beginning at 2 p.m. QB Tommy Castellanos, C Luke Petitbon and WR Squirrel White will meet with the media.

We'll also have more interviews on Thursday: Deamontae Diggs, Elijah Herring, Stefon Thompson, James Williams.

FSU will begin with the transfers, and we'll gradually through the weeks move on to interviews with high school early enrollees.

We'll have updates below in the thread from Castellanos, Petitbon and White.
 
