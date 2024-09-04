Who could FSU take a look at in the class of 2025

FSU is going to need an infusion of talent this off-season. With only 13 players committed they will need to get one some new prospects. I could see them circle back on Nick Clayton, a defensive end who I felt was a take back in the summer. Who are some of the other players FSU can look at?
RB Taevion Swint - Kissimmee Osceola - I feel FSU will land Byron Louis. I also feel that while Ousmane Kromah was a possibility the first two games killed their chances with him. FSU needs to upgrade the running back room. I like Kam Davis and the addition of Louis will really help out. Swint gives them a back that can run and catch. He can line up in the slot and make plays. His versatility will be useful in a Mike Norvell offense. FSU needs to get back to recruiting productive high school football players and that is what Swint is.
RB Joseph Troupe - Tampa Berkeley Prep - He is committed to Temple. Don't let that fool you. Watch him in the state title game. He dragged the entire Miami Norland defense to a first down, which helped them win the game. He runs hard and has some speed and quickness to his game. He reminds me of Ray Rice. Troupe will pick up the tough yards. FSU can take a flyer on a kid like this. He helped lead his team to a state title win. He is very productive. He is a winner - 105 scholarships this spring and this is the type of player you can take.
WR Cortez Mills - Homestead - FSU has a former Homestead coach on their staff. They need to go after Mills. He runs very good routes, has very good hands and his body control is elite. He may not look like the most physically gifted kid (6-1, 177) but FSU needs guys who can flat-out play and Mills can. He is committed to Oklahoma but an FSU offer imho changes that.
WR Tyler Williams - Sumner HS - Big receiver who can run. He is smooth as a receiver. Someone that gives you size. He can flat out ball. I think he is someone FSU needs to circle back around on.
WR Naeshaun Montgomery - Miami Central - One of the top slot receivers in Florida. He can run. FSU needs more speed at WR.
WR Koby Howard - Hollywood Chaminade Madonna - He is good as a punt returner. I watched him in week one game against Bosco and Howard is willing to go across the middle of the field. He is a tough kid. FSU needs guys like this on their team.
TE Tae'Shaun Gelsey - Jacksonville Riverside - 6'4-220 - FSU needs to improve the TE room. Gelsey is committed to UF. He is probably the best TE in the state of Florida.
OT Demetrius Campbell - Orlando Christian Prep - 6'6-290 (Committed to Miami) The Canes are stacked on the OL and Campbell is a major need for FSU. He has size (6-6) which FSU needs at tackle. Yes he is a project but I can't watch anymore 6'3 guards try and play tackle for FSU. They need size and length.
OT Lamar Williams - Gadsden County - 6-7, 290 - Once a former Miami commit. He is close to home. Another project but FSU needs bodies at tackle and guys who can develop into something one day. I would offer every 6-6 an above tackle and hope to hit on one.
C Max Buchanan - Sanford Seminole - He wanted to come to FSU. There is zero reason why Max is not a Seminole. Yes, the Canes are most likely going to have a better season. Max has a chance to come in and play right away for FSU.
DT Jeramiah McCloud - Leesburg (Ga.) Lee County - This kid needs to become a priority RIGHT NOW. FSU is going to struggle to hold on to Wynn and Charles. Both are being recruited hard. You know how you keep losing? By not bringing in talented football players. FSU should have taken the Blountstown kid last year. McCloud has a chance to be pretty good.
DT Jarquez Carter - Newberry - Committed to Ohio State. He will get processed by Ohio State. Kid is undersized and is not a fit for the BIG 10....FSU could use carter and he is basically a home town kid.
DT Derry Norris - Spruce Creek - FSU needs to improve the interior. I am not sure if this kid is a plug and play but Norris plays hard. He can penetrate. I like the passion the kid plays the game with. He is committed to Georgia Tech.
DE Tylon Lee - Pace (Fla.) HS - Lee has some size (6'4) and decent length. He is someone that can give you a rush off the edge. He is going to end up being around 260 pounds in college. FSU needs some SDE that can hold the edge.
LB Elijah Melendez - Kissimmee Osceola - Miami and Melendez may part ways. FSU needs linebackers and they should take him. He gives them some actual size at the position. He can't be worse then what they have.
LB Travares Daniels - St. Thomas Aquinas - Was a safety so you know the kid can cover some. He has moved to LB. Daniels is committed to Maryland. He is a very good kid. He has been up to Tallahassee. The Seminoles should take a look at him.
DB Jershaun Newton - Clearwater Central Catholic - For some reason FSU did not go after his brother and he went to Illinois and ended up a second-round pick. Don't make the same mistake twice. Newton is a very good athlete. Take him and worry about where he plays once on campus.
