Football Recruiting Who is early enrolling / already on campus?

Recall seeing some questions on the board about who exactly was early enrolling from the high school ranks. I don't believe this was something that we were able to go in depth with previously around signing day.

Friday is move-in day and some early enrollees have been arriving today on campus. Here is a short list of who I've seen so far or know is expected from the high school ranks as well as who from the portal class is moving in.

DT Kevin Wynn
QB Kevin Sperry
TE Chase Loftin
DE Tyeland Coleman
WR Jayvan Boggs
WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey - he is supposed to arrive but have not seen him yet.
DE Desir twins - They are also supposed to arrive but haven't been seen yet.
WR Jordan Scott
DB Max Redmon
DE LaJesse Harrold
DB Shamar Arnoux


Transfer commits we've seen today:
QB Thomas Castellanos
C Luke Pettibon
OT Gunnar Henson
TE Randy Pittman
LB Stefon Thompson
WR Duce Robinson
DE James Williams

We'll update this list over the next few days if more kids arrive.
 
