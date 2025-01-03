Recall seeing some questions on the board about who exactly was early enrolling from the high school ranks. I don't believe this was something that we were able to go in depth with previously around signing day.



Friday is move-in day and some early enrollees have been arriving today on campus. Here is a short list of who I've seen so far or know is expected from the high school ranks as well as who from the portal class is moving in.



DT Kevin Wynn

QB Kevin Sperry

TE Chase Loftin

DE Tyeland Coleman

WR Jayvan Boggs

WR Tae'Shaun Gelsey - he is supposed to arrive but have not seen him yet.

DE Desir twins - They are also supposed to arrive but haven't been seen yet.

WR Jordan Scott

DB Max Redmon

DE LaJesse Harrold

DB Shamar Arnoux





Transfer commits we've seen today:

QB Thomas Castellanos

C Luke Pettibon

OT Gunnar Henson

TE Randy Pittman

LB Stefon Thompson

WR Duce Robinson

DE James Williams



We'll update this list over the next few days if more kids arrive.