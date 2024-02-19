Building a top 5 class

Last season FSU started off quickly in the team recruiting rankings but just missed being outside of the top 10. The question is how do the coaches land in the top 5 and have one of the best classes in the country? The Seminoles sit at No. 14 in the Rivals team rankings for the class of 2025. We will go over who FSU has committed, who they stand out for and what big name prospects they would have to land to to get into the top 5.
When researching the Rivals top 5 class since 2020, the lowest amount of prospects signed in a class was 20 by UGA in 2021. The Bulldogs had an average star ranking of 3.85 with two 5-star prospects, 13 4-star prospects and 5 3-star prospects. The top two classes each year had no less than 3 5-star prospects. UGA 2023 and the most was Texas A&M with six 5-star prospects in 2022. They also signed the most players in any single class (30). The key is to land anywhere between two 5-stars and load up on 3-star prospects to land a class in the top five.
FSU is off to a good start in 2025. They are sitting at No. 14 in team rankings but the quality of those prospects committed is very good. OL Solomon Thomas is rated a high four star on Rivals. I expect once he attends a Rivals event later this year, Thomas' ranking will go up. He is listed as a tackle but most project him as a guard and that is where his 5th star will most likely come from.
Javion Hilson is one of the premier pass rushers in Florida. He recently committed to FSU and is a top-100 prospect. The two other players committed to FSU are Ethan Pritchard (three-star) and Tramell Jones (three-Star). Both could potentially pick up fourth stars down the road.
So how can FSU land a top 5 ranked class?
QB Antwann Hill (Houston County) 6-5, 220: Hill is the prototype quarterback. He has size and a very good arm. He can make all the throws. This is the type of prospect that not only can play on Saturdays but also has the potential down the road in the NFL. Hill still needs to put in the work but his talents are not to be denied. We watched him earlier this year and this is a potential five-Star QB. He has all the tools. A class of Hill and Jones is quite impressive. FSU is in contact with Hill.
RB Ousmane Kromah (Lee County) 5-11, 200: We expect FSU to land an elite RB class once again. Kromah is one of the top backs in the 2025 class. He is rated a top five back in the country by Rivals.com. Top 65 player in the nation. We expect FSU to have a legit shot at Kromah.
RB Byron Louis (Plantation American Heritage) 6-1, 200: Mike Norvell likes big backs that can run. Louis fits the bill. He will be a main priority. FSU needs to get him back on campus this spring. With Patrick Surtain ties to Heritage, look for FSU to have a shot.
WR Koby Howard (Hollywood Chaminade) 6-0, 175: I have Howard a lean towards FSU right now. He has been on campus a couple of times and we expect him back at FSU soon. He is a legit receiver and return guy on special teams. He is smooth as a receiver. He has the ability to make something happen after the catch. Tennessee was the team to beat but it looks like FSU has jumped up front.
WR Jaime Ffrench (Jacksonville Mandarin) 6-1, 185: Ffrench is listed as a five-star on some networks and a high four-star on Rivals. He will end up a five-star prospect at the end of the day. He has very good speed and quickness. He also has very good hands and runs solid routes. He is a smooth operator on the football field. FSU is one of the top teams for his services along with Ohio State.
WR Dallas Wilson (Tampa Bay Tech) 6-3, 200: He is the best receiver and prospect at that position in Florida. He has size. He runs with effortlessly. He catches the ball away from his body. He is very difficult to defend. He has all the tools to play at a very high level. FSU is recruiting him, now let’s see them close the deal. He did mention to me that a visit in the near future to FSU would happen.
TE Elyiss Williams (Camden County HS) 6-7, 235: Williams is another prospect that is rated as a five-star on some networks but not all. He is the best tight end in the country. He looks like an NFL prospect. Committed to UGA but he has been on campus at FSU multiple times and is coming back. FSU has a legit shot at pulling the Georgia star.
OT Ziyare Addison (Sumer HS) 6-5, 275: FSU is looking to sign legit tackle prospects. Addison looks the part. He is another player who shined at Rivals' camp last year and another impressive performance could push his stock higher. He is a high four-star prospect. Addison likes coach Alex Atkins and FSU a lot. The Seminoles are one of his leaders. He is one of the prospects I feel they could land by the end of the summer.
OL Max Buchanan (Seminole HS) 6-3, 270: Max is an interior lineman. He is a very good high school prospect. His size will most likely keep him as a three-star. If you are going to pull in three-star prospects they need to be like Max because they won't bring your overall score down that much. He is a very good interior lineman that FSU has been on. Probably ends up a center in college.
DT Myron Charles (Palmetto HS) 6-4, 275: Charles likes FSU. He is one of the premier defensive tackles in the country. He will push high four-star ranking by the end of the upcoming season. He is very good. He has size. Charles moves well for a big man. We would like to see him have a better motor. As a defensive tackle prospect he is priority No. 1 for FSU. He also has FSU at the top of his list.
DT Jarquez Carter (Newberry) 6-2, 280: FSU has pulled a couple of prospects from Newberry a few years back. They are looking to add another defensive tackle in Carter. He is listed at 6-2 but that may be pushing it. Carter is a very good prospect but not an elite tackle. He can stuff the run. You will see him use his hands well on film. He has a decent first step off the ball. He would be a nice third tackle in the class.
DE Zion Grady (Enterprise, Ala.) 6-4, 220: Pulling kids from Alabama is not an easy task. Grady was committed to Alabama but with the new changes at Bama, FSU has snuck in and given themselves a shot to land Grady. He has size and length off the edge. He can get off the ball quickly. You are looking at one of the premier defensive ends in the country. Grady gives you a five-star prospect at a crucial position of need.
LB Riley Pettijohn (McKinley HS) 6-2, 205: FSU coaches are dipping their toes into Texas. Riley is one of the top linebackers in the country. He has all the physical tools you want in a linebacker. He has size. Here is a kid that can drop back into coverage and play the pass. FSU has a shot but they will need some help here.
LB Gavin Nix (IMG Academy) 6-0, 220: Nix is a top 20-30 player in Florida. He has some size. You will see him come up and play the run. He is athletic enough to play in pass coverage. Nix is a prospect that FSU must land. They need linebackers and right now FSU has a shot.
DB Chris McCorkle (Cardinal Mooney) 6-1, 175: One of the main reasons why Mooney won a state title this past season is McCorkle. Landing him will add to an impressive DB room. FSU pulled in a top 2-3 DB class last year and it looks to do the same in 2025. McCorkle just visited FSU and looks to have FSU near the top of his list.
DB Antonio Branch (Booker T Washington) 6-2, 180: Randy Shannon likes big corners. Branch is one of the biggest corners on the board. Ben Hanks will be the guy everyone talks about at Booker T. Washington, but it is Branch who could end up better in college. No way this kid should be ranked as a three-star prospect. He has size and length. He runs very well. Branch is a legit prospect and one FSU will pursue hard.
DB Chris Ewald (Hollywood Chaminade) 6-0, 175: Chris committed early to Michigan. FSU and Miami are both in it for the Lions star. He will be one of the premier corners in Florida this year. He is going to be a battle but one that FSU can win.
DB Gregory Thomas (American Heritage) 6-2, 190: Thomas has blown up this spring. He took a visit to FSU and they are his leader and most likely destination. He plays corner but we project him more as a safety.
DB Jett White (Miami Edison) 6-1, 175: White has size and can run. He has flown under the radar but we see him blowing up this offseason. His speed allows him to match up against most teams' top receivers. He plays with an aggressive style. Maryland landed an early commitment from him but we expect FSU to go hard on White.
Ath. Darrell Johnson (Dodge County) 6-3, 205: FSU did very well in Georgia last cycle and it looks like they will do so again in 2025. Johnson is someone we can put a future forecast in for. He is listed as a safety/athlete. There is a very good chance that Johnson plays linebacker in college. He is another gifted prospect that FSU looks like they are in great shape for. He could commit before the summer camps.
Prospects that could also put FSU over the top
RB Alvin Henderson (Elba, Ala.) 5-10, 190: His film is filthy. He may be the best back in the country. He has some Jahmyr Gibbs in him. He can flat-out play. FSU is going all in on Henderson and the good thing there are other top backs that Bama and Auburn are after so this is one that could clip through the cracks.
