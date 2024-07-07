FSU sports information:



Florida State junior Luke Clanton birdied four of his last five holes – including his final three of the afternoon – and closed with a 63 in the fourth round to finish in a tie for second place at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour at the TPC Deere Run on Sunday.



With his runner-up finish, Clanton became the first amateur with top-10 finishes in back-to-back starts on the PGA Tour since Billy Joe Patton in the 1957 U.S. Open and 1958 Masters.



“It’s been awesome the last couple of weeks,” Clanton told CBS following his round. “Being in the last couple of groups and having the chance to win a golf tournament; that’s kind of what we dream for, and look for. It’s been unbelievable.”



Clanton worked his way up the John Deere leaderboard with a clean card on Sunday – eight birdies and 10 holes at par. He birdied six of his nine holes on his back nine to finish with his second score of 63 during the championship. Clanton also carded a 63 in the tournament’s first round.



He carded 26 birdies and one eagle in finishing as the low amateur in a PGA Tour event for the second consecutive week.



Clanton now has back-to-back top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour.



Clanton is third in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and finished the college season as the highest-ranked player in the NCAA Golf rankings.



Clanton, who set the Florida State record for the lowest single-season stoke average (69.33) this past season, was a Jack Nicklaus and Haskins Award finalist as a sophomore. He earned All-American First-Team, All-Southeast, and All-ACC honors as he led the Seminoles to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championship Finals at the Omi La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif. In May.



Clanton and his Seminole teammates begin their 2024-25 schedule at the Folds of Honor Collegiate at Grand Haven, Mich. (Sept. 9-11).



Clanton's recent results / schedule​ June 13-16: US Open (T41, 76-69-69-74=288; 2nd Lowest Amateur; One of two amateurs in the top 50)



June 27-30: PGA Tour Rocket Mortgage (T10, 69-68-75-72=274; Low Amateur; Only Amateur in the top 40)



July 4-7: PGA Tour John Deere Classic (T2, 63-67-67-63=260; Low Amateur)



July 11-14: PGA Tour ISCO Championship (Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kentucky)



July 25-28: PGA Tour 3M Open (TPC Twin Cities, Blaine Minn.)



Aug. 12-18: US Amateur (Hazeltine National Colf Club, Chaska, Minn.)