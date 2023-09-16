Final: No. 3 FSU at Boston College

Good morning from a breezy Boston this Saturday morning, with Hurricane Lee passing by off the east coast of the U.S. as the Florida State football team prepares to begin ACC play at Boston College.



The Seminoles (2-0) are sizable 24.5-point favorites over the Eagles (1-1) entering their first true road game of the season today at noon (ABC) at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.. FSU leads the all-time series against BC 14-5 and has won the last four games in the series as well as its last two road games at BC.



The forecast as of Saturday morning calls for a 72% chance of rain at game time and sustained winds of 25 miles per hour with gusts of up to 40 mph. This could create an interesting effect on the game, with downfield passes likely much tougher to complete. We'll update the forecast as well as what things are actually like at the stadium once we arrive there.



We'll have pregame updates starting around 10 a.m. when the press box at Alumni Stadium opens. Among the things we'll be monitoring during pregame warmups are whether offensive linemen Maurice Smith or Robert Scott could return to the lineup this week after missing last week's game and Akeem Dent's status after going down with an injury in last week's game. We'll be sharing updates on that and other things of note as warmups progress and this will also serve as the game thread when the game gets underway.



Here are some additional notes courtesy of FSU sports information:



» Florida State moved to 2-0 this season with a 66-13 win over Southern Miss in the 2023 home opener. The Seminoles posted their highest point total since a 77-6 win over Delaware State in 2017 and their most points scored against an FBS opponent since an 80-14 win vs. Idaho during the 2013 national championship season.

» After the win, Florida State moved up another spot to No. 3 in the AP poll. For the second consecutive week, FSU is second only to No. 1 Georgia with three first-place votes. » The Seminoles extended their winning streak to eight games, the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4thlongest active streak in the country.

» FSU has scored at least 35 points in eight straight games, the longest active streak in the nation and the program’s longest 35-point stretch since the 2013 national championship season.

» Florida State’s 111 points are its most through two games since 2012, when the Seminoles scored 124 total points vs. Murray State and Savannah State, and the 4th-most in program history. It is FSU’s 2nd-highest point total after playing two FBS opponents to start a season, trailing only the 115 points scored vs. Duke and at Clemson in 1995.

» The Seminoles have scored at least 31 points in three consecutive halves, adding a 31-point first half and 35-point second half vs. Southern Miss after a 31-point second half vs. No. 5 LSU. It is only the second time in program history - and first since 1988 - with three straight 31-point halves and the seventh time nationally since the beginning of the 2020 season.

» FSU scored 31 points after halftime vs. No. 5 LSU, the most second-half points against a top-five opponent in program history. It also was the most second-half points nationally against a top-five opponent in a non-playoff game since September 26, 2020, when Kansas State scored 31 second-half points at No. 3 Oklahoma. That has only happened two other times since the beginning of the 2014 season, both in 2018, when Purdue scored 35 second-half points against No. 2 Ohio State and Ohio State scored 38 second-half points against No. 4 Michigan.

» Florida State and No. 2 Michigan are the only two teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three-touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career-high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of nine receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 21 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has held opponents to 0-for-4 on 4th-down attempts this season, tied with Michigan for the most 4th-down stops without allowing a conversion. The Seminoles held No. 5 LSU to 0-for-3 on 4th-down attempts, with two sacks, and stopped Southern Miss’ only 4th-down attempt.

» FSU’s four 4th-down conversions vs. Southern Miss are tied for the highest single-game total nationally this season. » Florida State’s defense was feisty all night in the victory over No. 5 LSU, highlighted by holding the Tigers to 3-of-10 on 3rd-down attempts and 0-for-3 on 4th-down plays. The Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.