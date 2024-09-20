Fishbits - 9/20/2024

While FSU has started 0-3, there is no need to dwell on what has happened this season. FSU sits at 11 commitments. They are going to need to land about 9-10 more prospects to meet their goal for high school recruiting this cycle. One of those prospects looks to be deciding this weekend. So what do we have?
RB Byron Louis - American Heritage Plantation - 5-11, 200 - Louis is rated a four-star, ranked 8th overall nationally by Rivals.com, 27th in the state of Florida. He is a top 150 prospect. You are looking at one of the very best backs in the nation. Louis would give FSU a back who can run with both power and finesse. He has very good footwork. He can cut on a dime and make the first defender miss. He is also a threat in the passing game. Louis would compete for the starting job Day 1. If Louis does pull the trigger for FSU they will have Kam Davis, Louis and Micahi Danzy. That will be one of the best backfields in the ACC for 2025-2026. (Future Forecast: FSU), I put the forecast in for FSU. They have been a leader for Louis for a while now. Miami and Wisconsin were the two greatest threats. FSU WINS OUT.
RB Ousmane Kromah - Lee County - 6-2, 220 - Kormah is a flat-out stud. He is also considering FSU. What has been an on again/off again relationship is back on. FSU is in the picture. He is coming back on campus before making a decision. FSU has done a great job of putting on the pressure to land Kromah. Auburn is the leader but this is one of those odd recruitments that could go either way. FSU is fighting and has a legit shot at pulling him in.
LB TJ Alford - Vero Beach - 6-2, 220 - Alford is committed to Ohio State. I have been told that FSU has upped the ante on Alford. They are in the ball game for the talented linebacker. He has people in his corner pushing FSU. Been told he may take another visit at some point. FSU just needs to stay in the game until the end. Alford would be a welcome addition to the FSU Class.
DT Floyd Boucard - Miami Central - 6-3, 315 - Floyd decided to back off his Oklahoma commitment. Miami was the one team to worry about but right now it does not look like they are going to go after Floyd. He needs to get on campus. This is where recruiting and the long game comes in. FSU may end up his best option. Being dead honest, and this is not sour grapes, he was much better at the UA Camp than Myron Charles. He dominated the camp. Now he did not do as well going against Max Buchanan at the Rivals camp but Floyd is still impressive. He used to play hockey. Can't imagine this guy on skates.
DT Jeremiah McCloud - Lee County - 6-4, 290 - McCloud was at Gadsden County. He moved over to Lee County this off-season. He is a big, athletic defensive tackle. He is committed to UF but that thing is on shaky ground.
WR Joshua Moore - West Broward - 6-5, 200- The gifted receiver chose UF over FSU this summer. From my sources I am hearing the kid is opening back his recruitment. UF's season is not going well and Moore wants to make sure that the coach who is recruiting him is still there. I have seen him play twice this year and Moore has been impressive. Against Cardinal Gibbons he caught the game winning touchdown and then proceeded to do a double back flip in the end-zone. He is big, long and athletic. He is not going to stick to UF in my mind.
G Mario Nash - Kemper County - 6-4, 280 - We discussed Nash this week on Seminole Sidelines. Mississippi State landed an early commitment. It looks like FSU has cracked the door open. He is another guard. That is my only concern. FSU needs tackles. Did I say FSU needs tackles?
G Daniel Pierre Louis - Seminole Ridge-6-5, 290 - Louis is a decent prospect. Not sure if they should be going all in on him this early in the process. Last thing FSU needs is more projects along the offensive line. This is what happens when you don't throw a wide net early, focus on a few big-time players and miss. I always say have a backup plan for when you miss. Don’t go to plan C and plan D.
DE Chase Linton - North Atlanta - 6-4, 220 - He has come out of nowhere. Linton was a solid G5/lower P5 kid earlier this year. He has put in the time and it has paid off. FSU offered but we will see where this goes.
S Ladarian Clardy - Keep hearing Ole Miss- They put the clamps in this kid. Hopefully FSU gets back into it as he will be deciding soon.
Final Thoughts: FSU needs to land some big time players in this class. I like CJ Wiley but losing Hilson was huge. I don't know how you recover from those types of misses. You just don't replace ELITE players with good ones. CJ Wiley is ELITE. Hilson is ELITE. Solomon Thomas is an ELITE prospect. You can turn around your fortunes on the field quickly with more of these types of players. It is still a long ways to go till December but FSU does have some catching up to do.
