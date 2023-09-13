FSU football Wednesday practice updates

CurtWeiler
We just wrapped up the final practice availability of the week before the Boston College game this weekend. Here are updates from the day's work:
- FSU definitely seemed to be preparing for the possibility of weather effects in this weekend's game. The team was dunking footballs in a water bucket to simulate the wet football effect. Mike Norvell joked after practice that he's considering adding fans to the perimeter of FSU's outdoor practice fields to simulate wind effects.
- Some of you may like to hear (others may not) that the FSU quarterbacks and kickers/punters were wearing the white helmets at this morning's practice. I believe Boston College is wearing all white uniforms this weekend (gold helmets) for the Red Bandana game so I'm curious if FSU will be wearing some combination with the white helmets this weekend or if they are just preparing a bit for a future game where the team will wear those helmets (maybe Clemson?)
- It was definitely an intense day of work for the Seminoles, with Norvell saying he wants to get his team back into its normal rhythm after an unusual start to the season with a short week between Week 1 and Week 2. It seemed like the team rose to his challenge very well and he said as much afterwards.
- Wednesday's practice was a day where the FSU passing game was working to full effect. Jaheim Bell caught a long touchdown during 11-on-11 early in practice and then made a remarkable one-handed catch late in the day against the scout team. Johnny Wilson again made a few really nice catches as he continues to string together a nice week of work after his Southern Miss struggles. Deuce Spann elevated above Fentrell Cypress for a really impressive contested catch during 7-on-7 pass skelly and caught a few more long touchdowns against the scout team. Darion Williamson adjusted really well to a ball during scout-team work to make an exceptionally tough catch and made a few more plays as well. Kyle Morlock and Keon Coleman each had their moments as well against the scout team. It was definitely a day where Jordan Travis and the FSU quarterbacks were operating the offense at close to peak efficiency and the receivers were maximizing their opportunities.
- Renardo Green had an interception in 1-on-1 where he reacted well to a ball and leapt way into the air to secure the pick. He also had an interception shortly thereafter against the scout-team offense on a pass that was tipped at the line of scrimmage. Kevin Knowles II had a 1-on-1 interception again, giving him five picks in the last three practices we have observed.