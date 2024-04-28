FSU sports information:



The No. 16 Florida State softball team (40-10, 18-3) accomplished its series sweep against the UNC Tar Heels (30-19, 10-14) in a 2-1 victory. With this win, FSU has now won 14 consecutive games and are 22-1 in its last 22 games.



Prior to the start of the game, FSU honored six seniors — Allison Royalty, Kaley Mudge, Kalei Harding, Devyn Flaherty, Autumn Belviy and Emma Wilson — in a pregame ceremony, as a thanks for their contributions to the success of the program.



After a quiet first two innings, which saw both teams make it on base but neither being able to secure a run, the Seminoles were the first to put a run on the board. Amaya Ross got things going with a single and stole second to put herself in scoring position. Ross would then reach third, after Kaley Mudge flied out left field, and would score an unearned run due to an error by the left fielder.



Later in the fourth inning, Kalei Harding reached first on a single to shortstop. Harding would advance to second and third, due to Isa Torres and Devyn Flaherty groundouts. Harding would score from third as a throw back to the pitcher went wild and scurried home and got the obstruction call to give the Noles a 2-0 lead.



The Tar Heels would be close to scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning, with runners on second and third, but with two outs, Ashtyn Danley forced a groundout to the get out of the inning.



Later in the top of the sixth, the Tar Heels had bases loaded and on the verge of scoring but would be stopped thanks to Flaherty throwing the groundout to end the inning and maintain the Noles lead.



However, despite the two stops, UNC would not relent, scoring a run in the top of the seventh, but would not be able to tie the game, after Kaley Mudge ended the game by recording a flyout to end the contest.



The Seminoles saw solid performances from the circle during the matchup. Senior Allison Royalty made her ninth start of the season for the Seminoles. Royalty would go on to pitch for the first 3.0 innings, not allowing a single run on 14 batters faced.



Danley would take over for Royalty in the fourth inning. Danley would stay in the circle for the next 3.2 innings, allowing only three hits and zero runs on 17 batters faced.



Emma Wilson took over for Danley for the final 0.1 innings, completing the Seminole victory. UNC got its share of hits with 10, but the FSU pitchers stood strong and stranded 12 Tar Heel runners on base.



Florida State's next matchup will see them face off against No. 12 Florida for a midweek matchup for a home game at JoAnne Graf Field on Wednesday at 7 p.m.