FSU practice updates (9/5)

Aug 1, 2022
After Sunday's statement win, Florida State returned to the practice field Tuesday morning to kick off a shortened Southern Miss week. Here are some updates from the day's work, with more stories coming later in the day.
- If you didn't know how Sunday's game against LSU played out, you definitely would not have been able to tell from how the coaching staff approached this morning's practice. There was no change whatsoever from how they coached players up or responded to their reps. The FSU staff definitely seems to be delivering a message that it hopes will lead to no blips on the radar or steps in the wrong direction after such an impressive performance in the season opener.
- Mike Norvell said he liked Tuesday's practice. Said there were a few ups and downs, but it was the occasional play instead of any extended stretches which encouraged him. Also said he liked the team's work ethic. "Excited about seeing our guys continue to grow. That was a big emphasis coming off of Sunday night. Like I said before the game, this is about us. That's still our focus."
- As for the injury report coming out of the LSU game, Norvell indicated the team remains in a good spot. "(We came out unscathed) For the most part. There are a few things coming off a game, but nothing at this time that I think really is going to extend much further. We'll see, there are some guys that did have some bumps and bruises, we'll see where they are as the week progresses."
- As for the practice itself, I agree it was a good day of work. The team had some nice back and forth during the few short team periods and definitely rose to the challenge. We definitely got second-half of LSU game Jordan Travis Tuesday morning as he looked like a smooth operator running the offense and making some high-level throws. He had a beautiful down-the-sideline throw to Jaheim Bell in the middle of practice and a really nice touchdown to Darion Williamson during scout-team work.
- Travis' connection with Keon Coleman picked up right where it left off Tuesday. The two connected quite a bit and Coleman, although he didn't have any contested catches on this day, was consistent as they come, snagging quite a few balls and making defenders miss in space with some nice moves. Winston Wright also stood out to me Tuesday, making an 11-on-11 catch on a nice ball from Brock Glenn and running a extraordinarily smooth 1-on-1 rep to fool his defender for an easy grab.
- Elsewhere on offense, Rodney Hill had a strong 11-on-11 run where he flashed his impressive speed, hitting the hole and bursting through for what would have been a 60-ish-yard touchdown run.
- Malcolm Ray had a sack during the first team period and I thought Braden Fiske/Gilber Edmond each had a case for a sack during the final good-on-good period. In 1-on-1s, a lot of the usual suspects (Braden Fiske, Fabien Lovett, Jared Verse) looked impressive winning their reps.
- Azareye'h Thomas had a really nice pass breakup during the first team period, charging from behind to get his hand in and deny a pass attempt to Johnny Wilson over the middle of the field. Edwin Joseph had a pass breakup in pass skelly 7-on-7 with Glenn at quarterback.