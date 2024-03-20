Bob Ferrante
- May 10, 2022
Round 1 of FSU's Pro Day interviews will take place on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. We'll have updates from this group of players, with another ground to follow on Thursday.
A bunch of Seminoles returned for the first day of practice on Tuesday.
D'Mitri Emmanuel is also doing a fun YouTube series where he interviews his teammates on the Battle's End channel. He joked this would be his second Pro Day, he took part in last year's event before the waiver had been approved. I joked back that maybe he could find another year of eligibility and go for yet another college degree (think he told us in November that he was wrapping up his third).
Jared Verse
James Rosenberry Jr.
Kalen DeLoach
Trey Benson
Akeem Dent
Braden Fiske
D'Mitri Emmanuel
