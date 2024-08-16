FSU sports information:



The No. 1 Florida State soccer team began its national championship defense with an emphatic 5-0 victory at South Florida on Thursday night. Taylor Huff dished out three assists to tie her career best in a game and FSU scored in its 35th straight game to break a program record.



The game began with good chances from both sides as Jordynn Dudley’s shot was fired just wide while Addie Todd was forced into her first collegiate save. The Seminoles scored their first goal of the season off an incredible cross from Mimi Van Zanten that deflected off the right post and into the back of the net. Van Zanten scored her second career goal, her first since the last-second equalizer at North Carolina last season.



FSU doubled its lead after a USF defensive miscue allowed Jordynn Dudley to tap in the insurance goal to open her 2024 scoring account in the first half. Dudley has scored in the past three games dating back to the College Cup Semifinals and scored her 15th career goal.



The second half saw further separation as Huff provided her second assist off to Giana Riley as she unleashed a powerful strike past the keeper for her first goal as a Seminole while Dudley provided a well-driven cross to Marianyela Jiménez for the game’s fourth goal.



Freshman Taylor Suarez scored the final goal off a high-flying cross from Ran Iwai that squeezed past the keeper at the near post to register a goal in her first collegiate game. Florida State has won its last 16 season opening matches, outsourcing opponents 41-4.



Florida State will return to Tallahassee for its home opener on Sunday against North Florida. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and available to stream on ACC Network Extra.