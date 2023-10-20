FSU soccer scores three second-half goals to defeat Pitt

FSU sports information:



The No. 1 Florida State women's soccer team (12-0-1, 7-0-1) won 3-2 against Pitt (12-3-1, 5-2-1) Thursday evening to stay undefeated and hold on to the top spot in the ACC standings. FSU remained unbeaten against the Panthers winning all 12 meetings. FSU also improved to 29-0-0 at home when they are ranked No. 1.



A very intense and physical first half did not allow either team to get into a full rhythm, but Onyi Echegini got the best look of the half in the 23rd minute that hit off the top of the crossbar leaving the Noles scoreless. The Panthers struck just before halftime off a free kick leaving FSU trailing at the break for the first time this season.



The Seminoles continued to do what they have done all season, dominate teams in the second half. FSU got a good look from Echegini right out of the gate in the 48th minute. Pitt's defense settled in for the next 10 minutes, but the Seminole attack began to finally break through to create some chances for the top-ranked Seminoles. FSU finally converted in the 63rd minute as Taylor Huff sent the corner kick to the back post, and Lauren Flynn sent a beautiful header into the net for just her third career goal and her first goal of the season.



FSU kept the momentum as freshman phenom Jordynn Dudley scored her ninth goal of the season just nine minutes scoring in the 72nd minute of play. Dudley received a ball from Beata Olsson and beat her defender in the box and fired a shot into the back of the net. Just three minutes later, Echegini found the back of the net on her fourth shot of the night as Leah Pais got the rally going with a ball to Jody Brown who quickly sent it to Echegini for the goal.



The Panthers weren't done yet as they scored a goal in the 81st minute off a penalty kick, but the Seminoles were able to run the clock out to secure the 11th consecutive victory at the Seminole Soccer Complex.



FSU will hit the road on Sunday as they travel to Durham, N.C., to take on Duke at 1 p.m. on ACCNX. FSU can clinch a share of the ACC Regular Season Championship with a win on Sunday and clinch the title outright with a win and a loss by Clemson.