FSU sports information:



The No. 4 Florida State softball team (4-1) defeated the Florida A&M Rattlers 8-2 on Sunday afternoon at the Seminole Softball Complex in the final game of the JoAnne Graf Classic.



Ashtyn Danley earned her second career start on Sunday and pitched for three full innings while striking out two and allowing two runs on five hits.



Florida State came out aggressive in the bottom of the first as Isa Torres started things off with a double. The Seminoles continued to work the count to draw three walks to with a walk that gave Florida State the early 1-0 lead over Florida A&M. At the next at-bat, freshman Jaysoni Beachum singled into deep right field, giving the Seminoles another two runs to increase their lead to 3-0. Kaley Mudge picked up her third RBI of the season to make the score 4-0 after the first inning.



The scoring didn't stop for the Noles in the second inning as Jahni Kerr led off with a single to start the inning. Kennedy Harp came in for Kerr on the base paths, and after advancing to second on a groundout, Harp stole third and score two pitches later on a grounder from Kalei Harding.



Michaela Edenfield drew a walk, and Amaya Ross reached on an error to put runners on the corners for the Noles. Edenfield scampered home when Ross stole second. Devyn Flaherty singled to left field to bring Ross home to give the Noles a 7-0 lead.



The Rattlers (0-5) score two runs in the top of the fourth inning, but Harding answered right back with her third home run and 11th RBI in five games for the Seminoles. Makenna Reid closed out the game by retiring eight out of the final nine batters.



The Seminoles will now play four top 10 opponents in four days at the Shriners Children's Clearwater Invitational. The Seminoles will open their week in Clearwater against No. 3 Stanford on Thursday at 4 p.m. on ESPNU.