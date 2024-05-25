Grading the room -Defense

DE
Sione Lolohea (SR)
Patrick Payton (JR)
Marvin Jones Jr. (JR)
Jaden Jones (JR)
Byron Turner (JR)
Aaron Hester (SO)
Lamont Green (FR)
DD Holmes (FR)
Amaree Williams (FR)
Javion Hilson (Committed - 2025 Class)
Comments: GRADE B+++ I really was impressed with Marvin Jones Jr. in the spring game. I want to not get too ahead of ourselves as we have seen other players play great in a spring game only to never be heard from again. Marvin along with Payton Payton could end up one of the best pair of defensive ends in the ACC. FSU has done a great job in the transfer portal identifying and developing defensive ends. Could Marvin be next in line? If so this ends up an A grade. Hilson is a big-time talent and will be the next star defensive end. FSU needs to hold onto him. Can they land Zion Grady? Alabama may be looking another direction. Grady seems like he wants out of Alabama. FSU and Miami are close in his recruitment.
Options 2026 Class: DE - Jake Kreul (Bishop Moore) - Here is a prospect who has been on the radar since his freshman season. He has a great motor. Jake has a very good work ethic. He has some nice burst off the ball. This comes down to how much the kid develops over the next two seasons. Does he continue to develop or is Jake maxed out? FSU has offered and he is high up on their 2026 board. Just turn on film of Tyler Atkinson (Loganville Ga. Grayson). He stands out and is one of the better pass rushers in the country.
DT
Darrell Jackson (JR)
Joshua Farmer (JR)
Tomiwa Durojaiye (JR)
Grady Kelly (JR)
Daniel Lyons (SO)
KJ Sampson (FR)
Jamorie Flagg (FR)
D'Nas White (FR)
Kevin Wynn (Greene County) / Myron Charles (Port Charlotte)
Comments: GRADE B+ Jackson and Farmer are a nice duo inside. Durojaiye and Kelly provide depth along with Lyons, who has flashed. KJ Sampson shined at times this spring. I really like Myron Charles. He is a very good player. Wynn is also talented. Don't think either is elite right now. Adding Wynn and Charles would replenish the DT room. FSU has yet to land an elite DT like Timmy Jernigan, Eddie Goldman or Marvin Wilson in a while now. It will be interesting to see how this group plays out the next couple of seasons.
Options 2026 Class: DT Kendall Guervil - Two people I respect their opinions in Fort Myers have told me that he is an elite prospect. FSU sits in a good spot for Kendall. It would not surprise me to see them end up one of his top schools. FSU will get him on campus this spring.
LB
DJ Lundy (SR)
Cam Riley (SR)
Shawn Murphy (SR)
Justin Cryer (SO)
Omar Graham (SO)
Blake Nichelson (FR)
Jayden Parrish (FR)
Timir Hickman Collins (FR)
Ethan Pritchard (Committed to 2025 Class)
2025 Class - Tavion Wallace - (Georgia), Gavin Nix (Bradenton IMG), Zaydrius Rainey-Sale (Washington), Ty Jackson (FR), Michael Hastie (Georgia), TJ Alford (Committed to Ohio State)
Comments: Grade B - I know many complain about the linebacker recruiting. But to be honest, I feel that outside of like 3-4 top programs it is not as bad as people think. The reality is the position has seen a decline of overall talent and depth all over college football. There are very few ELITE linebackers and the ones that are good have flaws. Overall, I think that Bethune and Deloach were both pretty good players. Deloach is a classic example of developing that so many fans speak of. He got to FSU and was very raw, he turned into a starting player and a very good one at that. I like Blake Nichelson and think he will end up starting. Not going to lie, but I was not a fan of what I saw from Shawn Murphy is the spring game. I do like Cam Riley. He reminds me of a modern day Tommy Polley. Big, long and athletic. You would have to be ecstatic with Zayden Walker or Riley Pettijohn. That being said, it most likely won't happen. What is on the board is still very good. Tavion Wallace is a must get imho. He has the highest upside of anyone left on the board. I do think FSU has a legit shot at Sale and it would not shock me to see him commit. Ty Jackson wants a nice NIL deal. Linebackers don't get much NIL. So it will be interesting. Does he want to get paid well and go to FSU, where he likes it, or go somewhere else? Hastie is probably going to end up in the class unless other top-rated guys jump on board. I still think Alford is a legit option. Yes, he committed to Ohio State but Vero HS is pro-FSU. I would wait and see with that one.
Options 2026 Class: LB - Desmond Johnson (Miami Northwestern), Malik Morris (Lakeland), Adam Balogoun-Ali (The Benjamin School). Balogoun was recently offered and FSU has a legit shot at a potential early commitment. He was one of the top linebackers at the Rivals camp. Keep an eye on him.
DB
Kevin Knowles (SR)
Fentrell Cypress (SR)
Omarion Cooper (SR)
Davonte Brown (SR)
Ashlynd Barker (FR)
AZ Thomas (JR)
Shyheim Brown (JR)
Conrad Hussey (SO)
Quindarrius Jones (SO)
Earl Little (SO)
Edwin Joseph (FR)
KJ Kirkland (FR)
Jabril Rawls (FR)
Charles Lester (FR)
Jamari Howard (FR)
Cai Bates (FR)
Ricky Knight (FR)
2025 - Ben Hanks (Booker T, Gregory Thomas (AH Plantation), Onis Kinanbanny (Heathwood Hall, SC), Jordan Young (NC), Ladarian Clardy (Escambia), Max Redmon (Cardinal Newman)
Comments: Grade A - I feel FSU's room is not only talented but deep. You have versatility in the room as well. There are no Jalen Ramsey or Derwin James types at Safety but they are not the norm. I do think there are some options at corner who could end up early round picks at safety if they make the move. This room has a chance to be one of the best in the ACC this year. They have size and length all over the defensive backfield. Adding Gregory Thomas and Redmon will only enhance an already strong group.
Options 2026 - DB - Dariyon Gordon (West Orange), Justice Fitzpatrick (Saint Thomas), Chauncey Kennon (Booker HS-Sarasota), Zech Fort (IMG Academy), Jaelen Waters (Armwood-Committed to FSU), Jaydin Broadnax - Broadnax is rated a three-star. That will not be for long. He will be one of the top-rated corners not only in Florida but the country. The early offer gives FSU a legit shot. FSU landing Waters gives them a good jump on 2026 DB class. Once again FSU looks strong recruiting here.
Ath.
Jaylin Lucas - (SR)
Micahi Danzy - (FR)
BJ Gibson - (FR)
2025 Class - Tony Williams (UCF commit), Jershaun Newton (Clearwater Central Catholic)
Comments: Grade (A) Lucas may end up the steal of the 2024 transfer market. FSU has had players like him before (Rock Preston). Lucas is going to win FSU some ball games this year. I am a huge fan of Danzy, who has track speed. Gibson reminds me of Preston Parker. I think the kid is one of those do everything type players.
Options 2026 Ath - Darryon Williams (Gaither) (Committed to FSU), Kaj Baker (Somerset Academy) - Williams is committed to FSU. He is one of the top players in the Tampa area. It is tough for FSU to land big time players from Tampa. Williams may buck the recent trend.
