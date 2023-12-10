ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Live Recruiting Updates: Transfers, prospects & commits recap FSU official visits

OsceolaPat

OsceolaPat

Veteran Seminole Insider
Staff
Jul 31, 2022
2,214
3,318
853
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted nine prospects on official visits this weekend. The list of players on campus this weekend are five-star WR Jeremiah Smith who is committed to Ohio State, defense tackle D'Nas White, transfer DE Samuel Okunlola (Pitt), transfer DT Kyle Kennard and 2024 commits; LB Timir Hickman-Collins, K Jake Weinberg, DT Jamorie Flagg, LB Jayden Parrish and OL Jayden Todd.

The Osceola will provide live updates this morning and early afternoon as we follow up with as many prospects as we can after they wrap their official visits.
 
  • Like
Reactions: olivercp, SERecruit, Jeperr6564 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

OsceolaPat

Football Recruiting FSU targets on Official Visits to other schools this weekend

Replies
0
Views
139
Osceola Village
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat
OsceolaPat

Auburn transfer OLB Cam Riley has committed to NC State

Replies
3
Views
374
Osceola Village
ossie
O
CurtWeiler

Football Recruiting Live Updates: Final FSU recruiting weekend before Early Signing Period

Replies
29
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Skyman96
Skyman96
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Live Updates: Official visitors arrive for big FSU recruiting weekend

Replies
23
Views
898
Osceola Village
noles2031
N
nrcarlisle

Football Recruiting Recruiting Roundup: December Visits (UPDATED 12/11)

Replies
29
Views
3K
Osceola Village
NoleToll
N
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today