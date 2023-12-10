OsceolaPat
Florida State head coach Mike Norvell and his staff hosted nine prospects on official visits this weekend. The list of players on campus this weekend are five-star WR Jeremiah Smith who is committed to Ohio State, defense tackle D'Nas White, transfer DE Samuel Okunlola (Pitt), transfer DT Kyle Kennard and 2024 commits; LB Timir Hickman-Collins, K Jake Weinberg, DT Jamorie Flagg, LB Jayden Parrish and OL Jayden Todd.
The Osceola will provide live updates this morning and early afternoon as we follow up with as many prospects as we can after they wrap their official visits.
