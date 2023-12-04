Welcome to the 'December Visits' edition of the Recruiting Roundup. (FOR UPDATES SCROLL TO THE BOTTOM)As we get into December, it's crunch time for the 2024 recruiting cycle. Early signing day this year is on December 20th and Florida State will be hosting recruits on official visits both this weekend and next weekend as they try and put a finishing touch on this year's class. This thread will be updated each week (and throughout the week) as we confirm which recruits and commits will be attending these visits. We we also post a full visitors list when we are given the green light to do so.The transfer portal OFFICIALLY opened up on Monday morning and we have a Portal Tracker for both incoming and outgoing players. You can find that thread here:Florida State coaches have hit the road to do in-home visits across the country, getting to Four-Star RB Kameron Davis' home in Albany, Georgia yesterday. Special Teams Coach John Papuchis visited Kicker Jake Weinberg's house earlier today and offensive line coach Alex Atkins flew out to California to see Four-star OT Manasse Itete.Some Florida State commits have already confirmed that they will be taking official visits this weekend, including the aforementioned Weinberg and Three-star LB Jayden Parrish.--A number of Florida State targets from Florida to be playing in a State Title games this weekend in Tallahassee. Four-stars LJ McCray and Zavier Mincey from Mainland (Daytona Beach) will be playing in the 3S title game at 3pm on Thursday. Five-star WR Jeremiah Smith will be playing in his state title game on Thursday.2025 FSU QB commit Tramell Jones Jr. will be playing in the 4M Title game on Friday.2024 FSU DB commits Charles Lester and Jamari Howard will be playing in their respective state title games on Saturday as well.There will be a ton of high school talent from Florida in Tallahassee this weekend and it will be interesting to see who shows up on campus this weekend. The list of recruiting targets include:2025 WR Jaime Ffrench (Alabama commit)2025 DB Chris Ewald (Michigan commit)2025 QB Jershaun Newton2025 DE Javion Hilson2025 WR Dallas Gooden--2025 Four-Star DL Amare Adams committed to Clemson yesterday. Florida State was amongst the final three teams along with the Tigers and South Carolina. The result is not surprising given that Adams is an SC prospect. From what I am hearing, FSU is the runner-up in this recruitment over the Gamecocks.--