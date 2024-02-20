ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Live updates: BC at FSU, 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
May 10, 2022
16,060
10,672
1,853
Florida State (13-12, 7-7) looks to snap a three-game slide when it hosts Boston College (15-10, 6-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. Ariya Massoudi will be on the call with Dan Bonner.

FSU jumped out to a hot start but then BC rallied and made the Seminoles fight for a 63-62 win on Feb. 6. That was the Seminoles last win, with Virginia, Virginia Tech and Duke claiming wins over the last two weeks. Of note, FSU has allowed 10 or more 3s in each of those losses.

As always, watch out for BC’s Quinten Post. He averages 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, but he had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to FSU a few weeks ago.

Jamir Watkins has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. He is averaging 16.9 points during this run and 14.5 on the season to go with 1.8 steals this year. Watkins is also shooting 61.5 percent from the field in his last four games. He is 115 points away from the 1,000-point mark.

Chandler Jackson has scored 9.3 points in his last three games, which includes 17 vs. Virginia.

FSU is 84th in KenPom's metrics, while BC is 88th. The Seminoles are projected to go 4-2 in their final six regular-season games.

FSU will play its ninth annual Fight for Literacy Game. Champions for Literacy is working to raise funds to support literacy in the Tallahassee community.
 
  • Like
Reactions: noleforever95
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Baseball Cancelled: NC State at FSU, Sat. at 7 p.m. (ACC Network)

Replies
10
Views
474
Osceola Village
Nolebra Kai
N
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Georgia Tech in ACC Tournament (Tuesday, 3 p.m. on ACC Network)

Replies
126
Views
6K
Osceola Village
Seaker42
S
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes / updates: FSU at Pitt (Friday at 6 p.m., ACCN Extra)

Replies
68
Views
897
Osceola Village
garebearnole
G
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Georgia Tech (Game 1, Thursday at 7 p.m.)

Replies
105
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Seminole Saturday Night
S
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes / updates: Jacksonville at FSU (6 p.m. on ACCN Extra)

Replies
143
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today