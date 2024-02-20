Florida State (13-12, 7-7) looks to snap a three-game slide when it hosts Boston College (15-10, 6-8) on Tuesday at 7 p.m. on the ACC Network. Ariya Massoudi will be on the call with Dan Bonner.



FSU jumped out to a hot start but then BC rallied and made the Seminoles fight for a 63-62 win on Feb. 6. That was the Seminoles last win, with Virginia, Virginia Tech and Duke claiming wins over the last two weeks. Of note, FSU has allowed 10 or more 3s in each of those losses.



As always, watch out for BC’s Quinten Post. He averages 16.4 points and 7.7 rebounds, but he had 21 points and 12 rebounds in the loss to FSU a few weeks ago.



Jamir Watkins has scored in double figures in 11 straight games. He is averaging 16.9 points during this run and 14.5 on the season to go with 1.8 steals this year. Watkins is also shooting 61.5 percent from the field in his last four games. He is 115 points away from the 1,000-point mark.



Chandler Jackson has scored 9.3 points in his last three games, which includes 17 vs. Virginia.



FSU is 84th in KenPom's metrics, while BC is 88th. The Seminoles are projected to go 4-2 in their final six regular-season games.



FSU will play its ninth annual Fight for Literacy Game. Champions for Literacy is working to raise funds to support literacy in the Tallahassee community.