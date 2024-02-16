Bob Ferrante
Florida State (13-11, 7-6 ACC) plays host to No. 8 Duke (19-5, 10-3) on Saturday at 2 p.m. (ESPN). Dave O'Brien and Cory Alexander will be on the call with Myron Medcalf.
FSU has lost four of its last five games. The Seminoles are in a four-way tie for the fifth spot in the ACC standings with Clemson, Pittsburgh and NC State). Duke is a game back of UNC as the top two teams in the league.
The Blue Devils have won their last three games - all at home against Notre Dame, BC and Wake on Monday.
Jamir Watkins has scored in double figures in 10 consecutive games, averaging 17.1 points.
KenPom has Duke winning on Saturday by six. The site's projections have FSU defeating BC, NC State, Georgia Tech and Miami.
FSU coach Leonard Hamilton has won 57 games against a ranked team. The Seminoles defeated a ranked Colorado in November. From FSU's game notes:
FSU coach Leonard Hamilton has won 57 games against a ranked team. The Seminoles defeated a ranked Colorado in November. From FSU's game notes: