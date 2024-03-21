ADVERTISEMENT

Football Live Updates: Day 2 of FSU Pro Day interviews

Before Florida State's Pro Day event Friday morning, there are quite a few more former Seminoles set to hold press conferences with the media Thursday morning.

The second batch of Pro Day preview interviews is set to begin Thursday at 10 a.m. It will see Renardo Green, Jarrian Jones, Casey Roddick, Jaheim Bell, Jordan Travis, Fabien Lovett, Tatum Bethune and Johnny Wilson address the FSU beat to talk about their showings at the NFL Combine, what they're doing at tomorrow's Pro Day and how the draft process has progressed for them.

The Osceola will be there in person to provide updates from the interviews.

Day 1 Pro Day interview updates
Jared Verse, Braden Fiske sharpened by FSU experiences
 
