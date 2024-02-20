CurtWeiler
After starting off the season with a mini-sweep of Butler over the weekend at Dick Howser Stadium, the Florida State baseball team (2-0) is hitting the road for its first road game and first midweek game of the season Tuesday night.
The Seminoles hit the road to take on Jacksonville (2-0) at JU's John Sessions Field Tuesday at 6 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+ with a radio broadcast on 100.7 FM locally and on Seminoles.com. FSU leads the all-time series against Jacksonville 132-42 and won two of the three games these teams played last season, including an 11-2 road win.
FSU will turn to Sunday starter Conner Whittaker (5-6, 4.33 ERA in 2023) to start Tuesday's game after the final game of FSU's weekend series vs. Butler was canceled due to severe weather. It's expected that Whittaker will only throw a few innings so that he's available to start the Sunday game this upcoming weekend vs. Western Carolina. Jacksonville is countering with junior Richard Long (5-4, 5.71 ERA last season) on the mound.
I'll be sharing updates once the game gets underway.
Reflections on FSU's opening weekend sweep
