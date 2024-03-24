Bob Ferrante
Florida State (19-2, 3-2 ACC) seeks to leave Clemson (21-2, 4-1 ACC) with a victory on Sunday at 1 p.m. (live stream on ACC Network Extra) following a stunning finish to game 2 on Saturday.
Right-hander Conner Whittaker (3-0, 3.75 ERA) will be on the mound for FSU. Whittaker excelled in a midweek role after an opening weekend rainout adjusted the schedule and also picked up the win last Sunday over Notre Dame.
He has gone 5.1, 6, 6 and 6.2 innings in his four starts and has ramped up from 77 to 84, 90 and 94 pitches in those starts. FSU will need a day like that from Whittaker.
Clemson will start right-hander Aidan Knaak (1-0, 3.42 ERA).
Curt has a recap of the FSU-Clemson doubleheader loss. And, yes, understandable if you're ready to move on to see if FSU can salvage game 3.
We'll have updates in the thread below
