ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU baseball opens ACC play against Notre Dame (Game 1)

nrcarlisle

nrcarlisle

Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 7, 2022
2,777
1,935
453
27
The non-conference schedule to open the season has concluded and Florida State (15-0) takes a perfect record into their first ACC series of the season against Notre Dame (10-5).

The Irish, of course, are FSU Head Coach Link Jarrett's former institution before he took the Florida State job last season. The Seminoles were swept by the Irish last year but in terms of this season, FSU is coming off a rivalry win against Florida while Notre Dame got swept by Virginia Tech last weekend.

For Florida State, Cam Leiter (3-0, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound against Notre Dame's Tobey McDonough (1-1, 5.62 ERA).

Here are the rest of your starting lineups for Friday night. All things as expected on that front.

1710537324316.png
 
  • Like
Reactions: NoleLizards
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bob Ferrante

Football FSU at Notre Dame set for prime time in November

Replies
3
Views
215
Osceola Village
GeddyLee09
G
CurtWeiler

Baseball Live Updates: FSU opens Tallahassee Regional vs. Stetson (Friday at noon on ACC Network)

Replies
135
Views
1K
Osceola Village
FSULasVegas
FSULasVegas
nrcarlisle

Baseball Live Updates: Florida State on road for final time against Stetson

Replies
97
Views
2K
Osceola Village
4th & 14
4th & 14
nrcarlisle

Baseball Live Updates: No. 17 Florida State hosts Louisville (Game 1)

Replies
83
Views
2K
Osceola Village
PensacolaJim
PensacolaJim
Bob Ferrante

Baseball Notes / updates: FSU at BC (Saturday at noon)

Replies
126
Views
2K
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today