The non-conference schedule to open the season has concluded and Florida State (15-0) takes a perfect record into their first ACC series of the season against Notre Dame (10-5).
The Irish, of course, are FSU Head Coach Link Jarrett's former institution before he took the Florida State job last season. The Seminoles were swept by the Irish last year but in terms of this season, FSU is coming off a rivalry win against Florida while Notre Dame got swept by Virginia Tech last weekend.
For Florida State, Cam Leiter (3-0, 2.70 ERA) takes the mound against Notre Dame's Tobey McDonough (1-1, 5.62 ERA).
Here are the rest of your starting lineups for Friday night. All things as expected on that front.
