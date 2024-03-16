ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Updates: Notre Dame at FSU (Sat. at 3 p.m.)

May 10, 2022
The last undefeated team in Division I, FSU (16-0) will play host to Notre Dame in game 2 of their series on Saturday at 3 p.m. (ACC Network Extra).

FSU will start LHP Jamie Arnold (4-0, 0.00 ERA). The sophomore has 32 strikeouts in 22 innings. A good stat here from FSU: Batters are 0 for 8 when Arnold has a runner on third base.

Notre Dame will throw RHP Matt Bedford (1-2, 5.28 ERA).

FSU had 13 hits last night in an 8-4 win to open the series.

We'll have updates pregame and chat during this afternoon's game below.
 
