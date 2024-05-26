1 cf 18 Max Williams L .294 2 3b 24 Cam Smith R .396 3 rf 22 James Tibbs III L .379 4 dh 43 Marco Dinges R .311 5 lf 7 Jaime Ferrer R .307 6 1b 32 Daniel Cantu L .323 7 ss 1 Alex Lodise R .289 8 2b 3 Drew Faurot B .309 9 c 20 Jaxson West L .259

1 2b 22 Morris, Zac R .330 2 3b 34 Miller, Ben R .371 3 rf 29 Gracia, AJ L .302 4 c 5 Stone, Alex R .320 5 1b 23 Bravo, Logan R .320 6 lf 25 Krewson, Chase L .322 7 cf 13 Obee, Devin R .307 8 ss 7 Clark, Wallace B .291 9 dh 15 Johnson, Kyle R .265

Florida State baseball's run through the ACC Tournament has come down to this. The fifth-seeded Seminoles (42-14) will look to bring home their ninth ACC Championship in program history Sunday afternoon when they take on No. 6 seed Duke (38-18) at noon on ESPN2 from Truist Field in Charlotte.FSU previously won a weekend series at Duke back in April, winning the first two games of the series behind strong starts from Jamie Arnold and Carson Dorsey. FSU will turn back to Dorsey (5-3, 4.97 ERA) Sunday against the Blue Devils after he allowed just two runs on seven hits over six innings at Duke on April 27, striking out eight batters while walking just one.Duke will counter with sophomore lefty James Tallon (2-0, 5.60 ERA), who will be making his first start of the season in Sunday's championship game. He did appear twice out of the bullpen in the FSU series, allowing no runs on two hits over three combined scoreless innings with three strikeouts. In 27.1 innings this season, Tallon has 33 strikeouts to 16 walks and has allowed 24 hits (nine extra-base hits).FSU may not have much at stake in Sunday's championship game. The Seminoles are being regarded as a national seed lock now by national college baseball writers, with D1Baseball even moving FSU up to the No. 7 overall seed after the win over Wake Forest Saturday. Duke would put itself into the regional hosting conversation should it beat the Seminoles Sunday.FSU starting lineupDuke starting lineupAs the higher seed, FSU will again be the home team for Sunday's ACC Championship Game. I'll have updates here once the game gets underway from Charlotte.