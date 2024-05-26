ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Duke in the ACC Championship Game (Sunday at noon, ESPN2)

Florida State baseball's run through the ACC Tournament has come down to this. The fifth-seeded Seminoles (42-14) will look to bring home their ninth ACC Championship in program history Sunday afternoon when they take on No. 6 seed Duke (38-18) at noon on ESPN2 from Truist Field in Charlotte.

FSU previously won a weekend series at Duke back in April, winning the first two games of the series behind strong starts from Jamie Arnold and Carson Dorsey. FSU will turn back to Dorsey (5-3, 4.97 ERA) Sunday against the Blue Devils after he allowed just two runs on seven hits over six innings at Duke on April 27, striking out eight batters while walking just one.

Duke will counter with sophomore lefty James Tallon (2-0, 5.60 ERA), who will be making his first start of the season in Sunday's championship game. He did appear twice out of the bullpen in the FSU series, allowing no runs on two hits over three combined scoreless innings with three strikeouts. In 27.1 innings this season, Tallon has 33 strikeouts to 16 walks and has allowed 24 hits (nine extra-base hits).

FSU may not have much at stake in Sunday's championship game. The Seminoles are being regarded as a national seed lock now by national college baseball writers, with D1Baseball even moving FSU up to the No. 7 overall seed after the win over Wake Forest Saturday. Duke would put itself into the regional hosting conversation should it beat the Seminoles Sunday.

FSU's strong finish separating it from the pack for one of the final national seeds

FSU starting lineup

1cf18 Max WilliamsL.294
23b24 Cam SmithR.396
3rf22 James Tibbs IIIL.379
4dh43 Marco DingesR.311
5lf7 Jaime FerrerR.307
61b32 Daniel CantuL.323
7ss1 Alex LodiseR.289
82b3 Drew FaurotB.309
9c20 Jaxson WestL.259

Duke starting lineup

12b22 Morris, ZacR.330
23b34 Miller, BenR.371
3rf29 Gracia, AJL.302
4c5 Stone, AlexR.320
51b23 Bravo, LoganR.320
6lf25 Krewson, ChaseL.322
7cf13 Obee, DevinR.307
8ss7 Clark, WallaceB.291
9dh15 Johnson, KyleR.265

As the higher seed, FSU will again be the home team for Sunday's ACC Championship Game. I'll have updates here once the game gets underway from Charlotte.
 
