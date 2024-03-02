ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Live Updates: FSU vs. Illinois in First Pitch Invitational (Second game of Saturday doubleheader)

Cam Leiter (2-0, 0.90 ERA) is set to take the mound in game 2 of FSU's doubleheader on Saturday night. FSU vs. Illinois is slated for a 7:30 p.m. first pitch but will likely be pushed back.

Illinois is leading Western Michigan 6-3 in the eighth inning, as of 6:55 p.m.

We'll have starting lineups and updates soon

FSU took game 1 on Saturday from Michigan State

If you missed it from earlier, this is a good look at the Greenville Drive's home field:

 
