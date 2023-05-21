Live updates: FSU vs. South Carolina (game 2 on Sunday)

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,327
-
- 10,728
-
- 1,853
South Carolina took a 4-0 victory in the first game on Sunday morning, forcing a second and decisive game that should start around 1:50 p.m. or so (35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game).
We also think this game will be on ESPN+. But you can check some coverage options on the ESPN networks as they may show look-ins from various regionals.
We will have live updates in the thread below
