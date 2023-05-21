ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: FSU vs. South Carolina (game 2 on Sunday)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
South Carolina took a 4-0 victory in the first game on Sunday morning, forcing a second and decisive game that should start around 1:50 p.m. or so (35 minutes after the conclusion of the first game).

We also think this game will be on ESPN+. But you can check some coverage options on the ESPN networks as they may show look-ins from various regionals.

We will have live updates in the thread below
 
Rain didn’t last long or stay especially healthy.

FSU and Kat Sandercock taking the field for this game as the home team now and we’re about to get underway.
 
After it was cloudy and a little less hot during the entire break between games, now the sun is coming out and it's heating up a bit as Game 2 today gets underway.
 
Sandercock starts her outing out with a looking strikeout. Then gets a groundout to second for the second out. Nice running play by Flaherty.
 
We're three batters into this game and multiple South Carolina coaches have already complained about something, I'm guessing balls and strikes.
 
Chopper back to Sandercock finishes off a 1-2-3 top of the first. Strong start to this one.
 
Mudge robbed of a leadoff hit by a diving catch in centerfield.

Even if it's an out, she smashed that one. About as hard as FSU hit a ball the entire first game.
 
Harding pops out to first off the end of her bat. FSU retired in order.

0-0 after one inning.
 
Sandercock starts the second inning off with her second looking strikeout.
 
Grounder to second and Flaherty underhands the throw to first for an easy second out.
 
Groundout to third ends the inning. Six up, six down for Sandercock and a ball hasn't left the infield yet.

0-0, M2
 
Mack Leonard pops out in the infield for an easy first out of the FSU second.
 
Devyn Flaherty comes through with a seeing-eye single that was perfectly up the middle and into center.

Snaps a streak of 22 straight FSU batters retired between the end of the last game and start of this one.
 
Edenfield laces a single into center and Flaherty goes first to third thanks to a relay throw.

FSU has runners on the corners with one out.
 
Bethaney Keen pops out to shallow left and FSU strands two in scoring position.
 
Muffley goes down to get a hard-hit ball up the middle and throws from her knees to retire the leadoff hitter.
 
Slow roller to third is the second out after Harding uncorks a rocket to first. Two down.
 
Groundout to short retires SC in order once again. Four-pitch inning for Sandercock, who has retired the first nine batters she has faced.

0-0, M3
 
Josie Muffley smashes a ball into the left-center gap to lead off the FSU third. Great speed by the centerfielder to cut the ball off and keep her to a single.
 
Mudge missed a home run a few feet foul, then grounds one to the pitcher that was slow enough that her only play was at first.

Runner on second with one out for Jahni Kerr.
 
FSU leads. Jahni Kerr lays down a great bunt and the throw from the pitcher to first is low and gets away. Muffley comes in to score and Kerr advances to second on the error.

1-0 FSU and the Seminoles have another runner in scoring position with one out for Kalei Harding.
 
South Carolina going back to ace Donnie Gobourne on the mound. She threw the final four innings of the last game so I'm interested to see how much she has in the tank here.
 
Looked like a failed hit and run there. Harding couldn't reach the high heat and Kerr got caught in a rundown between second and third.

Two down now and the bases are empty.
 
Kalei Harding crushes a double into the left-center gap. Makes the hit-and-run decision tough but hindsight is 20/20.

Mack Leonard hits the first pitch she sees well but it's a flyout to deep center which strands Harding.

FSU leads 1-0 after three innings.
 
Sandercock starts her fourth inning in the circle with a popout in foul territory beside third base.
 
