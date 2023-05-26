ADVERTISEMENT

Live updates: Georgia at FSU in G2 of Supers

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Mack Leonard is in the circle

FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.354
2cf4 Jahni KerrL.370
33b8 Kalei HardingR.316
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.248
52b9 Devyn FlahertyL.337
6p13 Mack LeonardL.281
7rf1 Hallie WacaserR.318
81b3 Bethaney KeenL.224
9ss10 Josie MuffleyR.268
 
Georgia is the home team

1cf1 Goodnight, DallisL.312
2c11 Davis, Lyndi RaeL.333
3rf8 Kearney, JaydaR.369
43b33 Mosley, SaraR.354
52b6 Kuma, SydneyR.387
61b9 Chambley, SydneyL.331
7lf2 Goodwin, JaydynL.262
8dp3 Fields, JaidenR.294
9ss24 Armistead, EllieR.282
10p48 Walters, ShelbyR-
 
Mack Leonard in the circle to start for FSU, but the Seminoles will bat first tonight as the away team. Chance to make an early statement.
 
Sydney Sherrill is here tonight. Just went wild when they put her on the Jumbotron.

She just wrapped up her first season as volunteer assistant coach at Grand Canyon, which upset No. 2 overall seed UCLA in the opening game of the NCAA Tournament last weekend.
 
Shelby Walters gets us underway with a first-pitch ball.
 
Kaley Mudge hits a little dribbler in the infield towards first base. The first baseman secures the ball and barely beats Mudge to the bag for the first out.
 
Kerr grounds out to second after her first pitch was a few feet foul of being a home run.
 
Kalei Harding keeps the inning alive with a single looped into right-center.

Runner on first with two outs for Michaela Edenfield.
 
Groundout to second retires FSU in the first.

0-0 M1. Mack Leonard taking the circle for FSU.
 
Mack gets the first UGA batter of the game to pop out weakly to short.
 
Mack ends a 1-2-3 first inning with another strikeout. Really strong first inning from her.

0-0 after one inning.
 
Devyn Flaherty hits a hard grounder to second on the first pitch of the inning, but it's fielded cleanly and she's retired.
 
Mack Leonard chops one to first base. Two down for FSU in the second.
 
Wacaser grounds out to short. FSU retired in order in the second.

0-0, M2
 
Grounder to third leads off the UGA second and a nice throw from Harding retires Sara Mosley.
 
Popout to short caps off another 1-2-3 inning for Mack Leonard. She's retired the first six UGA batters she has faced with no especially hard contact.

0-0 as we head to the third inning.
 
Bethaney Keen is plunked in the shoulder by the first pitch of the inning for a leadoff HBP. Runner on first for Josie Muffley.
 
Make that two straight hit-by-pitches to put two FSU runners on with no outs.

FSU pinch-runs Autumn Belviy at second base with the top of the order up starting with Mudge.
 
Mudge can't get the bunt down but effectively does the job with a swinging bunt. She's out at first but FSU now has two in scoring position with one out.
 
Kerr grounds one to short. UGA throws home and Belviy, who was trying to score from third is called out. Play under review now. I thought she was safe, but we'll see.
 
Call overturned. Belviy is ruled safe.

FSU leads 1-0 and has two runners in scoring position once again with one out.
 
Kalei Harding doubles into the gap and both runners come in to score.

She's thrown out trying to reach third but it's 3-0 Noles in the top of the third.
 
Three doubles and three RBI for Kalei Harding in two games this weekend.
so hot right now hansel GIF
 
Georgia leads off the third with its first of the game, a double just past Bethaney Keen's glove at first base by Jaydyn Goodwin.
 
Jaiden Fields singles to center and a strong throw by Jahni Kerr keeps Georgia from trying to score.

Runners on the corners for UGA with no outs here in the B3. Mack Leonard staying in the circle.
 
Grounder back to Mack in the circle gets the first out of the inning. Nice job by Leonard looking towards third base to keep the runner there.

Two in scoring position now with one out for the top of the UGA order.
 
UGA gets on the board. Goodknight hits a dribbler towards first. Keen comes in to charge it and tags the runner.

Goodwyn comes in from third to cut the FSU lead to 3-1. Runner on third now with two outs.
 
Mack gets a huge strikeout to strand the runner at third and pumps up the crowd as she walks off the field.

Allowing just one run in that situation is pretty close to a best-case scenario. Really nice job limiting the damage.

3-1 FSU through three innings here.
 
Flaherty grounds one up the middle to lead off the fourth. Nice play by the second baseman gets a close first out.
 
Leonard bloops one to the left side but a nice running catch by the UGA shortstop takes away a hit. Two down.
 
Wacaser creams a grounder down the left-field line just fair and past the third baseman for a two-out single.
 
Latest posts

