Live updates: Georgia at FSU in G2 of Supers

Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
- May 10, 2022
- 16,411
- 10,776
- 1,853
FSU (54-9) will play host to Georgia (42-14) on Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN) in game 2 of the best-of-three Super Regionals.
A look back at Game 1, FSU's 8-1 victory, with postgame video interviews: https://floridastate.rivals.com/new...orgia-in-game-1-of-tallahassee-super-regional
Photo gallery from Game 1: https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/photos-fsu-takes-game-1-of-supers
FSU's 2023 stats
Georgia's 2023 stats
