Softball Notes / updates: FSU at Oklahoma (Friday, 8 p.m.)

FSU will play at Oklahoma in game 2 of the Super Regionals on Friday at 8 p.m. (ESPN2). The Seminoles will need to win Friday night's game to advance to a decisive game 3 on Saturday (that time is TBD).

It's likely FSU will use freshman RHP Mimi Gooden in some role tonight. Gooden didn't pitch in game 1 but had one of her better starts against UCF in the regionals and generated groundouts.

We have a story from game 1 on Thursday, with a few thoughts from coach Lonni Alameda.

Follow along and chat with us here:
 
