Bob Ferrante
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
-
- May 10, 2022
-
- 16,059
-
- 10,672
-
- 1,853
No. 15 seed Florida State (46-14) will take center stage on Thursday against No. 2 seed Oklahoma (52-6) in the Norman Super Regional at Love's Field. Game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regional is 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will be on the call
Game 2 is Friday at 8 p.m. TV TBD. A game 3 time (if necessary) is TBD.
Our preview for the Super Regionals focuses on FSU's pitchers, leaning on freshmen Ashtyn Danley and Mimi Gooden. We'll also see in the coming days if sophomore left-hander Makenna Reid is available.
We're gathering at Glory Days on Capital Circle Northeast to watch the games if you want to join us.
We'll have starting lineups below and we'll chat about the game here:
