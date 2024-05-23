ADVERTISEMENT

Softball Notes, updates: FSU vs. Oklahoma (Game 1 of Supers)

May 10, 2022
No. 15 seed Florida State (46-14) will take center stage on Thursday against No. 2 seed Oklahoma (52-6) in the Norman Super Regional at Love's Field. Game 1 of the best-of-three Super Regional is 7 p.m. on ESPN2. Beth Mowins, Michele Smith, Jessica Mendoza and Holly Rowe will be on the call

Game 2 is Friday at 8 p.m. TV TBD. A game 3 time (if necessary) is TBD.

Our preview for the Super Regionals focuses on FSU's pitchers, leaning on freshmen Ashtyn Danley and Mimi Gooden. We'll also see in the coming days if sophomore left-hander Makenna Reid is available.

We're gathering at Glory Days on Capital Circle Northeast to watch the games if you want to join us.

We'll have starting lineups below and we'll chat about the game here:
 
There was a brief delay in allowing fans in due to lightning in the area but doubt that delays the start time
 
FSU lineup:

1lf6 Kaley MudgeL.335
23b42 Jaysoni BeachumR.425
3dp8 Kalei HardingR.337
4c51 Michaela EdenfieldR.389
5ss3 Isa TorresL.360
62b9 Devyn FlahertyL.336
7rf4 Jahni KerrL.314
81b12 Amaya RossR.324
9cf23 Kennedy HarpR.303
10p11 Ashtyn DanleyL.205
 
Oklahoma lineup:

1cf24 Coleman, JaydaL.403
2ss23 Jennings, TiareR.374
3dp5 Parker, EllaL.413
43b33 Brito, AlyssaR.400
5rf7 Pickering, KasidiL.381
6c9 Hansen, KinzieR.410
7lf0 Boone, RylieL.416
82b40 Torres, AlynahR.342
91b1 Sanders, CydneyR.252
10p28 Maxwell, KellyL-
 
Hansen hits into a fielder's choice, Beachum trots over to 3B

FSU escapes further harm

OU leads 1-0, end 1st
 
Harding with a gapper, could have been a double

Beachum trips up and has to retreat to second

So FSU has runners at 1B and 2B with one out
 
