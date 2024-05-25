ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Notes, updates: FSU vs. Wake in ACC Tournament semis (Sat at 1 p.m.)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
The No. 5 seed FSU (41-14) will face Wake Forest on Saturday at 1 p.m. in the ACC Tournament semifinals in Charlotte, N.C. The game will be televised by the ACC Network.

FSU defeated Georgia Tech on Tuesday and Virginia on Friday in pool play to advance. A top-8 national seed could be on the line this afternoon. Curt has thoughts from Link Jarrett as well as D1baseball and Baseball America analysts in our FSU-Wake preview.

Wake is coming off a long night (and early morning), outlasting North Carolina 9-5 on Friday in 12 innings. On the plus side, FSU won't see star pitcher Chase Burns (he had 15 strikeouts on Friday). Burns went six innings but the Wake bullpen failed to back him up.

This will be the first semifinal, with Miami playing Duke later in the day.

LHP Andrew Armstrong will start, likely in an opener role that he has done a few times this year. Armstrong could go three innings, potentially a trip through the lineup.

Here's FSU's lineup and we'll have updates below in the thread

 
