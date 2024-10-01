ADVERTISEMENT

Football Observations from FSU's first practice of Clemson week

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
12,018
9,621
1,853
Florida State began Clemson week (or as I have started calling it, prep for the Billable Hours Bowl) Tuesday morning out on the practice field.

With head coach Mike Norvell confirming after the practice that DJ Uiagalelei will miss Saturday's game due to injury and will be evaluated over the next few weeks, that left plenty of opportunities for new starter Brock Glenn and new backup Luke Kromenhoek to get reps during Tuesday's practice.

I didn't think either of them started particularly well but they grew into the practice at least a bit. Glenn had a great 1-on-1 ball down the sideline to Malik Benson that he appeared to catch with a full-extension grab before the ball was knocked out. Still a great throw, though. He also made more plays in the final few periods, hitting a nice pass downfield to Kentron Poitier on a read-option keeper that fooled the defense and made a few nice throws on the run in 7-on-7 pass-skelly work, creating yard-after-catch opportunities for his wide receivers.

I thought Kromenhoek was really quite good during that pass-skelly 7-on-7 segment. He strung together a number of great plays including a deep shot to BJ Gibson (who had a great day with an incredible 1-on-1 catch while falling down as well), a pass over the middle to Brian Courtney in a tight window and a dime of a wheel-route pass to running back Micahi Danzy. Kromenhoek also uncorked a great deep ball in 1-on-1s that found an open Darion Williamson, who had burned by his defender, in stride.

Although he wasn't practicing, I thought Uiagalelei looked quite engaged talking with his fellow quarterbacks and offensive players during Tuesday's practice. That hasn't been something we have seen a ton from him at FSU, but he seems to be embracing his current role while he recovers.

On the first play of the first team period in the red zone, Lawrance Toafili broke a 12-yard touchdown run. On the second play, the defense made a good play for an interception as Ashlynd Barker was in tight coverage and knocked the ball into the air for AJ Cottrill to pick it off.

On top of his good day in coverage, Azareye'h Thomas also made an impact on a few days as a blitzer from the cornerback spot. Marvin Jones Jr. made his presence felt on a few plays as a rusher and defensive tackle KJ Sampson made the most of being in the right spot at the right time, picking up a fumble at the line of scrimmage and returning it for a "touchdown."

We'll be back out at practice Wednesday morning for the final practice availability before Saturday night's game.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Football Observations from FSU's first practice availability of Cal week

Replies
13
Views
3K
Osceola Village
Dr. Seminole
D
CurtWeiler

Football Observations from FSU's final practice availability before SMU game

Replies
13
Views
1K
Osceola Village
4th & 14
4th & 14
CurtWeiler

Football Observations from FSU's Tuesday practice of SMU week

Replies
1
Views
791
Osceola Village
lcnnole
lcnnole
CurtWeiler

Football Observations from FSU's Wednesday practice of Cal week

Replies
11
Views
2K
Osceola Village
poppop06
P
CurtWeiler

Football Observations from FSU's first practice availability of Memphis week

Replies
5
Views
2K
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

Go Big.
Get Premium.

Join Rivals to access this premium section.

  • Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
  • Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
  • Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Log in or subscribe today Go Back