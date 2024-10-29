I thought the quarterback play was fine at Tuesday's practice. Not incredibly consistent, but some impressive moments. Brock Glenn broke off a long scramble during the first team period and had a great deep ball down the sideline to Darion Williamson in the final good-on-good team period. Luke Kromenhoek had an exceptional deep ball to BJ Gibson in 1-on-1s and a few nice throws in 7-on-7 as well. Gibson seems to be good for at least one really nice catch a day in practice. He won a few 1-on-1 reps with some clean route-running Tuesday.

Trever Jackson, who has largely been with the scout team this season, got a few opportunities running with the actual offense on Tuesday. He made a few plays given this opportunity, throwing a nice sideline pass to Elijah Moore, who made a great catch above his head, in 11-on-11 and then ending the practice with a great 50 (or so) yard downfield pass against the scout-team defense. It's always a bit up and down with Jackson which isn't a surprise considering he's a true freshman and a preferred walk-on. But the ups were quite nice Tuesday morning.

Sam Singleton Jr., one of the breakthrough players on FSU's offense this season, had a nice run in 11-on-11 right up the gut and another off the edge that was sprung by a great edge-setting block from redshirt freshman left tackle Lucas Simmons. Simmons got in at the very end of the Miami game. Could he get a bit more playing time down the stretch as an audition of sorts to be FSU's left tackle in 2025?

Defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. built off his breakthrough two-sack performance vs. Miami with some nice plays at Tuesday's practice. Most notably, he did well to batted down a pass at the line during the middle 11-on-11 period.

In the secondary, redshirt freshman Ja'Bril Rawls made a few nice plays Tuesday. He had an interception during the middle 11-on-11 period and then had an exceptional pass breakup in 1-on-1s where he extended his hand at the perfect moment to deny a catch as a trailing DB on the play. Edwin Joseph also had a great pass breakup Tuesday in 7-on-7 pass skelly, diving across the middle of the field to deny Malik Benson a catch with some quick hands.

We'll be back Wednesday morning with a practice report from the final availability before Saturday's game vs. North Carolina.