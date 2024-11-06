ADVERTISEMENT

Football Observations from FSU's Wednesday practice of Notre Dame week

Florida State closed out its week of practice availabilities Wednesday morning. The Seminoles held their second and final open practice of the week before Saturday night's game at No. 10 Notre Dame (7:30 p.m. on NBC).

Here are our observations from the day's work:

  • The offense started the day out pretty well in the customary one-minute drill during the first team period of Wednesday practices. Brock Glenn found Kentron Poitier for a first down on the first play of the drive. Then after a few failed plays (including a Darrell Jackson batted pass at the line), Glenn was given time to find a wide open Ja'Khi Douglas over the middle of the field for a huge chunk gain on 4th and 10. That set up a field goal in the final seconds, but the kick was blocked by Pat Payton and returned by Shyheim Brown for a "touchdown." Promising drive, but no points for the offense.
  • As has been the case a lot lately, it wasn't a particularly great day for the offense. The downfield passing game wasn't there much in good-on-good work with the exception of 7-on-7 pass skelly, which is obviously much easier for the quarterbacks to operate in. The freshmen skill-position players were a big portion of the offense during this pass-skelly period. Lawayne McCoy and BJ Gibson picked up chunk yards on crossing routes and running back Micahi Danzy had a catch in the flat where he added some yards after the catch. McCoy also caught a very deep pass in 1-on-1s. But on the whole, the passing game didn't have a ton of success.
  • On the ground, Sam Singleton had a few nice runs and Glenn had a rushing touchdown in goal-line work. But the defense made things hard for the offense through the largely situational practice.
 
