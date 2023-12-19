CurtWeiler
Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
- 11,333
- 9,042
- 1,853
Florida State has practiced the last two weeks as it turns the page from the regular season to its Orange Bowl matchup vs. No. 6 Georgia. However, Tuesday morning's practice marked the first time that media members have been allowed to observe a bowl practice this year. Here are some updates from the day's work:
- Tate Rodemaker and Brock Glenn were both practicing Tuesday and appear poised to be available for the Orange Bowl. Neither had a consistently great day but both had some really nice throws mixed in.
- Someone who did have a great day was Kentron Poitier. He made a really nice touchdown catch while falling down in the back of the end zone during goal-line work, had another touchdown later in the day and then ended the day with a deep-ball touchdown in 7-on-7. He may not have had the season expected of him after a breakout spring, but he looked like that same consistentently great version of himself we saw in the spring once again on Tuesday morning. Hykeem Williams also flashed quite a few times, catching a touchdown while falling down. Joshua Burrell also made an exceptional leaping catch over a defender on a pass down the sideline.
- Another player who stood out Tuesday was Caziah Holmes. He's expected to take on a larger workload with Trey Benson opting out of the Orange Bowl and I thought he made the most of it with a number of chunk runs.
- Patrick Payton, who announced a few weeks ago he was entering the transfer portal but never officially did, was at Tuesday's practice and recorded a sack of Rodemaker during the first team period of the day.
- Freshman linebacker Blake Nichelson showed impressive effort and concentration with an interception during 11-on-11 on a bobbled catch by Darion Williamson which bounced up and into his arms while he was running towards the ball. A bit of right place at the right time, but also shows how his instincts have improved some and he keeps making plays on the practice field.
- A number of FSU players who have announced they are entering/have entered the transfer portal were practicing Tuesday morning. Mike Norvell let a few such players participate in the bowl game before leaving the program last year and it seems that will again be the case this year. That list included tight end Preston Daniel, defensive tackle Malcolm Ray and offensive lineman Thomas Shrader.