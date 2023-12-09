USF Note Package - Florida State University USF Note Package

After a week between games, the Florida State men's basketball team is back in action Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles (4-3, 0-1 in ACC) will take on USF (2-4) in the opening game of the Orange Bowl Classic at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Fla. at 1:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network.Below are some pregame notes from FSU. This will also serve as the game thread once things get underway from Sunrise today.Florida State, which has won both of its games played this season on a neutral court, travels to Sunrise, Fla. to face the USF Bulls in the AutoNation Orange Bowl Classic. It’s the 13th time in the history of the classic and the 12th time under head coach Leonard Hamilton the Seminole will play in the event. It also marks the third time Florida State will face USF in the Orange Bowl Classic with the Seminoles taking wins in the first two meetings in 2014 (75-62) and in 2019 (66-60). With nine victories in their history of playing, the Seminoles have defeated eight different teams with hits most recent win coming against USF in 2019. The classic was not played in 2020 or 2021. Following Saturday’s game against USF, the Seminoles’ players will break for the fall semester exam period and play host to SMU on Saturday, December 16, at 8:00 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center.As is its annual tradition in the Orange Bowl Classic, Florida State will wear its distinctive Nike N7 turquoise uniforms in its game against USF. It marks the 26th time the Seminoles will wear the uniforms since first donning them on November 17, 2013 in an 89-61 win over UT Martin. It’s the 20th time the Seminoles have worn the special uniforms during a non-conference game – the Seminoles are 15-4 against non-ACC teams in the uniforms. It’s the ninth time the Seminole have worn the uniforms in the Orange Bowl Classic – Florida State is 6-2 in the special uniforms whileplaying in the Orange Bowl Classic.Florida State owns an 9-3 record in 12 previous Orange Bowl Classic appearances and enters the 2023 Classic having won nine of their last 11 games with victories over Nebraska (2005), Western Kentucky (2008), Tulsa (2012), UMass (2013), USF (2014), Florida Atlantic (2016), Manhattan (2017), Saint Louis (2018) and USF (2019). The Seminoles are 3-0 in the Orange Bowl Classic against teams from the state of Florida with two victories over USF and one over Florida Atlantic.Defeat USF and gain a victory over the Bulls for the third consecutive game between the two teams – with each of the game being played in the Orange Bowl Classic. The Seminoles defeated the Bulls on both December 20, 2014(75-62) and December 21, 2019 (66-60) in Sunrise.Defeat USF and gain its fourth win in its last five games against USF.The Series: Florida State leads, 22-12First Game: January 29, 1973; at Florida State 93, USF 53Last Game: December 21, 2019; Florida State 66, USF 60Last Florida State Win: December 21, 2019; Florida State 66, USF 60Last USF Win: November 18, 2007; USF 68, Florida State 67Last Florida State Win in Sunrise: December 21, 2019; Florida State 66, USF 60Last USF Win in Sunrise: NoneCurrent Streak: Florida State has won 2Current Streak in Sunrise: Florida State has won 2