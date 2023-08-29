Quick updates from Tuesday's FSU practice

CurtWeiler
Aug 1, 2022
With the first game week of the season upon us, we'll be pivoting from thorough practice reports to quick updates after each practice. Here are the updates from the first practice availability of LSU week:
- The first team period of the day began with a ridiculous play made by Markeston Douglas. On a nice throw by Jordan Travis down the seam, Douglas tipped the ball to himself, securing a one-handed catch. It was also a day where the Travis to Jaheim Bell connection was alive and very well. The quarterback got Bell very involved in the offense Tuesday in a variety of ways.
- Also during the first team period, Braden Fiske had a pass breakup of a Travis pass at the line of scrimmage. During the second-team series, Omar Graham Jr. had a pair of "sacks" in three plays while blitzing from a linebacker spot.
- During 1-on-1s, DJ Lundy had a great interception where he was in great coverage position and adapted well to be a ball, jumping a pass intended for a scout-team wide receiver. At wide receiver, it was another effective day for Hykeem Williams. He made a great adjustment during 1-on-1s to come down with a deep pass that was slightly overthrown and caught a pair of passes from Travis in quick succession during 11-on-11 work.
- Fabien Lovett continues to ramp up what he's doing after he was limited to start fall camp. During a scenario where the offense had a fourth and goal from the eight-yard line Tuesday, he and Fiske each contributed to a sack of Travis which resulted in a defensive win. Mike Norvell said after practice that last week was the first big push for Lovett in terms of work during team periods and Norvell said he showed improvement.