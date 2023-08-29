ADVERTISEMENT

Quick updates from Tuesday's FSU practice

CurtWeiler

CurtWeiler

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
10,582
8,751
1,853
With the first game week of the season upon us, we'll be pivoting from thorough practice reports to quick updates after each practice. Here are the updates from the first practice availability of LSU week:

  • The first team period of the day began with a ridiculous play made by Markeston Douglas. On a nice throw by Jordan Travis down the seam, Douglas tipped the ball to himself, securing a one-handed catch. It was also a day where the Travis to Jaheim Bell connection was alive and very well. The quarterback got Bell very involved in the offense Tuesday in a variety of ways.
  • Also during the first team period, Braden Fiske had a pass breakup of a Travis pass at the line of scrimmage. During the second-team series, Omar Graham Jr. had a pair of "sacks" in three plays while blitzing from a linebacker spot.
  • During 1-on-1s, DJ Lundy had a great interception where he was in great coverage position and adapted well to be a ball, jumping a pass intended for a scout-team wide receiver. At wide receiver, it was another effective day for Hykeem Williams. He made a great adjustment during 1-on-1s to come down with a deep pass that was slightly overthrown and caught a pair of passes from Travis in quick succession during 11-on-11 work.
  • Fabien Lovett continues to ramp up what he's doing after he was limited to start fall camp. During a scenario where the offense had a fourth and goal from the eight-yard line Tuesday, he and Fiske each contributed to a sack of Travis which resulted in a defensive win. Mike Norvell said after practice that last week was the first big push for Lovett in terms of work during team periods and Norvell said he showed improvement.
FSU will practice tomorrow but it is closed to the media. The next scheduled practice availability (the last before Sunday's game) is set for Thursday morning. However, it remains to be seen how Hurricane Idalia could change that. As of now, Norvell said that he's not anticipating any changes to FSU's schedule in the lead up to Sunday, but that they are monitoring storm updates on an hourly basis.
 
  • Like
Reactions: 1Fade, dmryoung1118, Jeperr6564 and 2 others
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

CurtWeiler

Football FSU spring practice 9 report: Ja'Khi Douglas flashes to kick off Week 4

Replies
0
Views
167
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler

Football Updates: FSU kicks off spring practice Tuesday afternoon

Replies
28
Views
872
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Updates: FSU Pro Day (Friday)

Replies
19
Views
592
Osceola Village
JerryKutz
JerryKutz
CurtWeiler

Football FSU spring practice No. 6 report: The defense strikes back

Replies
0
Views
420
Osceola Village
CurtWeiler
CurtWeiler
Bob Ferrante

Football Watch: Highlights from Seminoles’ sixth spring practice

Replies
0
Views
117
Osceola Village
Bob Ferrante
Bob Ferrante
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest posts

ADVERTISEMENT
Top Bottom
Back

  • Member-Only Message Boards

  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series

  • Exclusive Highlights and Recruiting Interviews

  • Breaking Recruiting News

Log in or subscribe today