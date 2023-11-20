nrcarlisle
Aug 7, 2022
- 2,699
- 1,836
- 453
- 27
Welcome to the Florida week edition of Recruiting Roundup.
As the Osceola staff keeps tabs on Florida State recruiting, we will produce a recap of the last week of recruiting and track visits and movement for Florida State commits and targets. The thread will be updated up until gameday as we keep track of visits of current commits and potential recruits that Florida State is battling for. The thread will include updates from Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein and will also include an organized list of relevant activity for FSU commits and targets, provided by Pat Burnham and Nick Carlisle.
With the North Alabama game not being a cattle call in terms of prospects, there is unfortunately not much new to report on this week and it will be a short roundup. There were some quality 2025 prospects on campus such as 2025 four-star OT Mario Nash Jr. and 2025 four-star RB Donovan Johnson but it was an expectedly light turnout in terms of visitors. As always, if you have questions about certain prospects or developments, feel free to ask in the thread and either Fish, Pat or myself will do our best to answer if we can.
Florida State continues to try and nail down some of the big fish remaining in the 2024 class. As we head into December, you can expect Florida State to land, or be in strong contention for, some blue-chip prospects. Further additions to the class will likely require Florida State to also dismiss some players currently in the class.
One such player to have already moved on, is four-star safety CJ Heard Jr.
Heard decommited from Florida State on Sunday and after talking with our sister Georgia Tech site, we can confirm that Heard was at Georgia Tech over the weekend to watch the Yellow Jackets defeat Syracuse and become bowl-eligible. This was a mutual decision between Heard and Florida State as the Seminoles are looking at add more prospects with limited roster spots available. To read more on his decommitment, you can do so here:
https://floridastate.rivals.com/news/2024-four-star-safety-cj-heard-decommits-from-florida-state
Heard will very likely not be the last departure from this class, as Florida State is still in on a number of blue-chip prospects, including Xavier Lucas, Zavier Mincey, LJ McCray, Jeremiah Smith and Cai Bates. It is rumored that FSU commit Ricky Knight visited Miami last weekend and will be the next to leave the class if Florida State ends up recruiting over him.
One of the players that we feel Florida State is trending for and is close to landing is four-star DB Cai Bates, who visited Florida State during the Miami game and decommitted from LSU the following Monday. Bates is another player that FSU has stuck with despite his commitment to the Tigers and they are in a good position to add him to the class.
After the game this weekend against Florida and seasons come to the end for more programs, we will have a better idea on how December official visits will shape up. Jeremiah Smith has set his official visit to Dec. 8, though that is subject to change. Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein has been reporting that Florida State remains in a great place with Smith and that having his last visit before signing day being an official visit to Florida State is very important for this recruitment.
That will do it for this week's roundup, enjoy your week and safe travels to anyone making the trip to Gainesville.
