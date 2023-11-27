Welcome to the Post-Florida / ACC Champ Week edition of Recruiting Roundup.As the Osceola staff keeps tabs on Florida State recruiting, we will produce a recap of the last week of recruiting and track visits and movement for Florida State commits and targets. The thread will be updated up until gameday as we keep track of visits of current commits and potential recruits that Florida State is battling for. The thread will include updates from Osceola Recruiting Analyst Charles Fishbein and will also include an organized list of relevant activity for FSU commits and targets, provided by Pat Burnham and Nick Carlisle.Since it was not a home game this week for Florida State, a lot of recruiting noise happened elsewhere. Colorado is experiencing decommitments a plenty and teams are looking to see if a fire sale happens in College Station. As for the Seminoles, for and foremost, Florida State is 12-0 and they did it with a lot of targets in attendance at BHG Stadium on Florida visits. Jeremiah Smith was at Florida this weekend and there were some other key guys, like 2025 DE Jalen Wiggins, who is a target for FSU in next year's class.KJ Bolden visited Auburn this weekend and this is his second in-season unofficial visit - the first coming on Sept. 30. This is a visit that FSU has known about for a long time as Bolden has openly communicated that he wanted to go and watch the Iron Bowl. The only thing to seemingly come out of Bolden's time at Auburn is a tweet commenting on Florida State's victory over the Gators and recruiting for the Seminoles. I have reached out some Auburn guys to see if he spoke after the game. I will update this thread if he said anything about his visit. Bolden still has not taken an official visit to Florida State yet and will do so in December before he signs.As stated above, Smith visited Florida again this weekend. This was a prime opportunity to get another look at both schools as they are both pursuing Smith's services. Given everything that we have heard over the last few weeks, he likes Florida State the most and this was another opportunity to watch Keon Coleman play. The word continues to be that if Smith is going to flip in-state, it is going to be FSU. Florida State sits in a great position for Coleman.With the visit to Florida State during the Miami game, hopes that Florida State would still be in it for McCray were reignited. As time has passed, it seems that the ship has sailed for McCray and that he will remain with the Gators.Manassee Itete announced earlier in the week that he has set his official visit to Florida State for Dec. 15. He has been committed to Florida State since late July but has not been back on campus as he is from California.Jadon Blair is a 2025 safety that you will likely be hearing a lot about. He visited Florida State during the Miami game and came away very impressed with Florida State. He came away once again impressed with Florida State after the win against the Gators."I love the way the team faced some adversity early on in the game but I loved how they fought back and kept playing hard. Something I noticed about Florida State is how much energy they have as a team and they keep each other up always. I loved the way the defense started clicking and shut things down."Naeshaun Montgomery is another name to start looking out for in the 2025 class. He attends Cardinal Newman and got an offer from Florida State earlier in August. We heard from him as well following the win over the Gators."What a great game! FSU started off slow then came alive in the second half. It was a very intense game. IT was a huge win for FSU - not a lot of teams can say they have won in the swamp. It's very tough to win in that place."