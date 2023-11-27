ADVERTISEMENT

Football Recruiting Stock Up - Stock Down

F

Fishbits

Ultimate Seminole Insider
Staff
Aug 1, 2022
2,658
11,332
1,853
Stock up

WR Jeremiah Smith - Chaminade - 6-4, 200 - I am not ready to put the forecast in for FSU but they sit in a very good spot. I believe he still has a visit set up for FSU. The staff has done a great job. But Keon Coleman deserves some credit. I have been told that Smith is very impressed with the way FSU has used Coleman. Watched Smith the other night and he stands out. He is a difference maker and a prospect that should be able to play as a freshman.

DT D'Nas White - Concord, NC - 6-4, 300 - I just put a forecast in for Nas. He is a big-bodied DT that FSU needs. They are going to lose Fabien Lovett this off season as well as Dennis Briggs. There could be some attrition. White is not a kid who will play right away but we feel can be developed into a quality starter.

Stock Down

WR Cam Coleman - Phenix HS, Ala. - 6-4, 200 - I have been told Texas A&M has made him a sweet offer to stick. I expect the Aggies to try and hold on. Auburn is making a play. That being said a source of mine who is close to AU said they are really putting their resources from NIL into OL/DL. And while they want Coleman, not sure if they will get into a bidding war. FSU made an offer. They like Smith and feel they have a better shot.

CB Zavier Mincey - He is a Daytona Mainland prospect. Outside of Buster Davis and Cyrus Fagan a few years ago, FSU does not do well at his school. As for LJ McCray ... Unless pops is offered a job, he won't be a Seminole.

Even Trader.....

Cai Bates - Orlando Edgewater- CB- He has the chance to commit to FSU. For some reason I could see another SEC school getting in the mix. FSU is trying, but I have also been told the kid likes the SEC.
 
