Football Thursday FSU practice notes and Norvell video

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State held one final open practice that was open to the media on Thursday morning. Some notes:

- Norvell said he is happy with the work. The players are challenging themselves. The team will take a break and flies in to South Florida on Christmas Eve. Norvell said he's not he's not having to "ramp up" the players and motivate them after the CFP left FSU out of the CFP. I'd counter by stating these practices haven't been nearly as intense or focused as a normal game week, although Norvell has said a number of the practices emphasize fundamental work.

- Ja'Khi Douglas is a veteran who seems to set a tone (quietly). He comes to practice with a purpose in how he runs routes and catches passes. Just strikes me as a professional mindset. Kentron Poitier also made a few good catches today, too.

- Tate Rodemaker still has his ups and downs in practices. Too often he seems indecisive. But he threw some nice deep passes. Thought one of his best passes came in 11-on-11 when he found Destyn Hill on the sideline.

- Norvell discussed Hykeem Williams, who he said was "banged up" toward the end of the season. "It's good to see him back out there, he's moving fast." The bowl practices are good opportunities for freshmen like Williams, Destyn Hill and Vandrevius Jacobs.

- Linebackers Justin Cryer and Blake Nichelson have "really taken some great strides" through the last few weeks. Bowl prep is good for freshmen to continue in their development.

- With Trey Benson opting out, there are opportunities at running back. Norvell mentioned Caziah Holmes, who he feels "has a great chance to make an impact." Let's take a minute to think back on Caziah. Going into the spring or even camp, did we think Holmes was the No. 4 guy in the RB room? Now he's in a spot to get some real playing time in the Orange Bowl. He's running well and shows good hands catching passes out of the backfield.

- Renardo Green had a nice PBU inside, stepping in front of a pass to the sideline and deflecting. The coaches have always praised his consistency and looks to again be the case.

- The news that Lawrance Toafili would return for 2024 was announced during practice by Battle's End. Norvell said: "He's been a great playmaker for these last four years. Just seeing all that he does in the backfield, out in space. MVP of the championship game. Was a special game for him. He's been doing that for a long time here. I think there's still more growth, more opportunity for him."

 
