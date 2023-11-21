CurtWeiler
Just wrapped at the first practice availability of Florida week. Here are some updates from the day's work:
- I thought it was a good day of work, even if it was a bit weird with Jordan Travis not out there. That didn't seem to affect the team, though, and Mike Norvell was quite happy with how his team approached its first practice availability of UF week. "I thought today was a really good practice. Guys were very energetic, I thought we had a great spirit, competitiveness throughout the course of the drills, good physicality..." Norvell said. "I thought our guys' approach was right which is not shocking to me. This week is an everything week so I was proud of our players for their mindset and approach."
- Obviously, the most important player of the day was new starting quarterback Tate Rodemaker. I thought he really settled into the practice nicely, looking more and more comfortable as the day progressed. In 7-on-7 pass skelly, he had a pair of great deep balls to Ja'Khi Douglas and Keon Coleman and then he looked great running against the scout-team defense at the end of practice, with quite a few touchdown passes to Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Kyle Morlock. It was definitely encouraging to see, but perspective of who he was going against must be maintained. "Tate, it's a little different role for him of what he gets to do and how he gets to do it, but the mindset and approach are no different than what he's done throughout the course of the season," Norvell said evaluating Rodemaker's performance. He had a couple plays that we'll continue to improve on, but I thought he threw the ball really well, made really good decisions for the most part. Put himself in a good position for where we are as go through the rest of the week."
- Speaking of Coleman, he drew one of the biggest reactions of the day for a remarkable catch in 1-on-1s which Norvell called a "stupid" catch after practice. He elevated for a leaping one-handed grab he made while landing for a huge 40-ish-yard gain. Coleman has made a habit of ridiculous catches this season both at practice and in games, but this one was near the top of the list. There were quite a few extraordinarily loud reactions from teammates as they ran over to him after this play.
- I thought it was a good day for the running backs. Trey Benson, Rodney Hill, Lawrance Toafili and Caziah Holmes each made plays. If this group is able to have success Saturday, it will do wonders for making Rodemaker more comfortable and giving him easier throws against UF's defense.
- The funniest moment of the day was definitely near the end of practice during scout-team work. There was, understandably given the circumstances, almost every media member watching the first-team offense work against the scout-team defense and few members of the media watching the first-team defense go against the scout-team offense. Norvell clocked this after praising Rodney Hill for a rep and turned to us, saying, "Why is everybody watching this part of the field with no one over there?" We're seeing that humor from Norvell more and more this season in the practice setting.
- Saddest moment of the day's practice came early on. Jared Verse and Travis normally do a faux-wrestling thing after stretching each practice before going to their respective first periods. With Travis not there Tuesday, Verse did this same thing against air, simulating his wrestling match with the FSU quarterback who remains in the hospital.
- FSU is certainly preparing for the noise it will experience this weekend in Gainesville at Tuesday's practice. In fact, it took a slightly more specific approach. While FSU has utilized the same looping crowd noise track at practices this season when simulating that, the music track at this practice was slightly different. It included a few additions of specific music cues the UF band plays as well as an occasional mix of fans singing "I Won't Back Down", which Florida plays between the third and fourth quarters in memory of Tom Petty.