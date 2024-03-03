UA held its annual football camp/combine series in Miami Gardens. They had a couple hundred prospects. The first session was the OL/DL workouts. They added some quarterbacks along with running backs and linebackers for session 2. They finally added the top quarterbacks and had some receivers and defensive backs added into the mix. Overall it was a good showing and there were some prospects that FSU is on.
First up was the OL/DL session of the camp. The OL talent was lacking but there were some DL that FSU should take a look at.
DT/SDE Floyd Boucard - Miami Central - 6-4, 280 - Floyd stood out. He ended up one of the MVPs of the camp. He looks the part. Floyd has a thick lower body. He was super impressive with his hands. He just threw guys around. He has strong hands and quick feet. Floyd is listed as a three-star. I doubt that this ranking lasts. He reminds me of former FSU DT Broderick Bunkley. I feel Boucard is a prospect FSU should take a look at. He is looking at schools like Michigan State and Louisville.
DT Myron Charles - Port Charlotte - 6-4, 290 - Charles was one of the highest-rated DTs at the camp. He did not disappoint. He showed some power. He was able to beat guys with several moves. Most defensive linemen come to these camps, try and bull-rush guys on every move. That was not the case with Charles. We had the opportunity to speak with him during the camp and Charles really likes the Seminoles. They are probably the team to beat.
DE Darryll Desir / DE Mandrell Desir - They are twins from Miami Norland. Both players looked very impressive physically at the UA. They are raw so there is a lot of work to be done for them to be legit targets for FSU. Both will visit the Seminoles in March.
Top linebackers: FSU needs to add some talent and depth at linebacker. The two top linebackers at the camp were Carol City and University of Miami commit Jordan Campbell and Miami Central's Ezekiel Marcelin. The Miami Central Rocket standout has some work to do against the pass. He reminds me of Kalen Deloach. Turn on his film and Marcelin is always around the ball. Campbell physically looks the part. He is in the class of 2026.
When it comes to receivers, this event was not lacking in talent. The top guy at the event was Joshua Moore from West Broward. He physically just looks different. He is a legit 6-foot-3 and probably 200 pounds if not bigger. He has huge hands and can catch the ball. He is a prospect that FSU recruited and should have a legit shot at if they put on the full-court press. Look for Moore to be a target for the Seminoles. Moore will visit at the end of March.
The other receiver that came and performed well was Dwayne Wimbley. He stands in at 6-6 and is over 200 pounds. He plays receiver at Westminster Academy but look for him to move to tight end in college. He is big and moves well. Wimbley has been at an FSU camp and the Noles are an option if they want to be.
Calvin Russell out of Miami Northwestern was also in attendance. He looks to be one of the premier players in the class of 2026. He is visiting FSU in March. FSU is also recruiting Denairius Gray, who was at Somerset Canyons but has since transferred to Chaminade. He is Chaminade's next star player.
When it comes to running backs, Byron Louis was at the event but did not work out. He has FSU and Ohio State as two of his top teams. Once again FSU will battle with the Buckeyes for the South Florida star. Patrick Surtain Sr. was once the HC at Heritage so we expect them to be in the ball game for the talented back.
His teammate, DB Gregory Thomas, was also at UA and we have put a future forecast prediction for him. Thomas is listed as a CB but we see him more as a safety prospect.
One of the 2026 quarterbacks at the event was Ryder Lyons. He came all the way from California. He recently received an offer from FSU. He threw the ball well but does need some work on his throwing mechanics. He is built like Aaron Murray, who played at Tampa Bay Plant HS before going to University of Georgia. He likes FSU and they will be in the discussion for his services down the road.
Running back is another position that the talent showed out. The star of the camp was Derrek Cooper from Chaminade. He is no longer under the radar and should end up one of the top backs in the 2026 class. He is around 6-1, 200 pounds. He is well put together. He ran so smooth. He has very good hands. He is a complete player and one we expect FSU to get on real soon.
Shawn Simeon from Naples HS was at the event. He holds an offer from FSU. He is a nice player but one that lacks elite burst. He was able to get open in the passing game. He did display pretty good hands. He just lacked that next level gear.
The last back we really liked was Deandre Desinor. He was offered early on by FSU but that has cooled a bit of late. He has recently moved to Delray Atlantic. He will need to come to FSU summer camp to keep getting recruited by FSU.
Javian Mallory of West Boca is the last player at running back that stood out. He reminds us of Alex Collins, who played at South Plantation HS and signed with Arkansas. Mallory is a bigger, more physical player at 6-foot, 200 pounds. He looks like a prospect that would fit right into Mike Norvell offense.
