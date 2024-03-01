ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Updates: FSU at Ga. Tech (Saturday, noon on ESPN2)

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State (15-13, 9-8 ACC) will play at Georgia Tech (12-16, 5-12) on Saturday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN2 with Jay Alter and Malcolm Huckaby on the call.

FSU defeated GT 82-71 on Jan. 3 in Tallahassee, the start of a five-game winning streak. For what it's worth, history has not been so good for FSU at GT - the Yellow Jackets have not lost since Feb. 2019 to FSU in Atlanta.

This is the sixth time in the last seven years that FSU has won at least nine ACC games.

Jamir Watkins has been Mr. Consistent for an inconsistent team. Watkins has scored in double figures in 14 straight games.

Cam Corhen is averaging 9.3 points in his last three games (including 11 vs. NC State).

FSU has 259 steals, averaging 9.3 per game. This easily surpasses the 197 from last season. The school record is 322 (1992-93). This year's total of 259 steals is 30 away from a tie for fifth place in program history.

We will be enjoying Jamie Luckie as today's referee.
 
