Florida State, which defeated UNLV in the semifinals of the Sunshine Slam, faces Colorado in the championship game of the tournament on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.



With 19 points and eight assists in Florida State’s victory over UNLV on Monday night, redshirt junior Jamir Watkins was responsible for 35 of Florida State’s 83 points (.422 percent). His eight assists rank as his career-high – surpassing the six assists he earned in the Seminoles’ season-opening 94-67 win over Kennesaw State in Tallahassee. Watkins enters Tuesday’s game against Colorado with 18 assists in the Seminoles’ first four games of the season



Florida State holds a 1-0 advantage in a series that includes one game in the 2021 NCAA Tournament. The Seminoles defeated the Buffaloes, 71-53, at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind., in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.



Florida State enters Tuesday’s game against No. 18/21 ranked Colorado with 16 victories over nationally ranked opponents since the start of the 2018-19 season. The Seminoles won a school-record seven games against nationally ranked opponents during the 2016-17 season and have defeated a school-record 59 nationally ranked opponents under head coach Leonard Hamilton.



Florida State’s starting five (Jamir Watkins, Cam Corhen, Baba Miller, Jalen Warley, and Darin Green Jr.) shot a combined .629from the field (22 of 35) as the Seminoles shot a season-high .627 from the field as a team in their victory over UNLV on Monday. Florida State’s reserves (Chandler Jackson, De’Ante Green, Cam’Ron Fletcher, Josh Nickelberry, and Tom House) weren’t too far behind the Seminoles’ starting five as they came off the bench and combined to shoot .625 percent from the field (10 of 16).



The Seminoles are ranked 79th in the KenPom metric. Colorado is 24th. (Florida is 37th.)



We'll have updates during the game in the thread