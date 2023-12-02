For the first time since 2014, the Florida State football team is competing in the ACC Championship Game this evening.



The fourth-ranked Seminoles (12-0, 8-0 in ACC) take on No. 14 Louisville (10-2, 7-1) tonight at 8 p.m. (ABC) at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. It's FSU's sixth appearance in the ACCCG and the Seminoles have a 4-1 record in ACC Championship Games, winning their last three. For Louisville, it's the program's first ACCCG appearance in its 10 season as an ACC member. FSU leads the all-time series against Louisvilel 17-6 and won the last times these teams faced off 35-31 last September.



With FSU at 12-0, it's widely believed the Seminoles will clinch their first College Football Playoff appearance since 2014 with a win vs. Louisville Saturday night, no matter what a few national analysts have said.



Backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker came off the bench to lead the Seminoles to a comeback win in that 2022 game at Louisville. While Rodemaker was again expected to be the quarterback in this Louisville game, his status remains up in the air after some concussion symptons showed up on Sunday after he took a hit to the head late in last week's win at Florida.



"Some of the things they were concerned about on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday is that he did go through a concussion there last week. Throughout the week he practiced every day and progressively got better and better," Alan Rodemaker, Tate's father, said in a radio interview Saturday morning. “It’s just a time-frame issue, now. They’re going to make a call today. We’ll know something more about that today. I can’t give you a final on that until, it won’t be until after lunch today. It’ll be after walk-through, the head doctor is going to give me a call.”



Alan Rodemaker also estimated that it's a 50/50 deal as of Saturday morning whether Rodemaker would be cleared to play or not. If he is held out, FSU will turn to true freshman Brock Glenn for his first career start in a remarkably big spot. A three-star recruit out of Memphis and the No. 18 pro-style quarterback in the 2023 class according to Rivals, Glenn has appeared in three games this season, completing two of four passes for 35 yards and rushing for 37 yards as well.



FSU opened as a 6.5-point favorite over Louisville last Sunday, but that line has plummetted throughout the week and the Seminoles are now favored by a single point over the Cardinals.



It's not expected to be an overly cold night in Charlotte around game time, with temperatures sitting in the mid-60s. However, there's a decent chance that it could be raining during the game, with the chance of precipitation sitting around 40 to 50% throughout Saturday evening in Charlotte. Obviously, that could have an effect on both teams' offensive gameplans if it comes to pass.



The Osceola will be in attendance at BOA Stadium three hours before kickoff, watching closely as the Seminoles warm up to see which quarterback appears poised to start and if anyone else is missing in action for the Seminoles. I'll be sharing updates here and this will then function as the live game updates thread as well once things get underway from Charlotte.