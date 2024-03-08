ADVERTISEMENT

Baseball Updates: FSU vs. New Orleans (Friday)

Bob Ferrante

Bob Ferrante

May 10, 2022
Florida State (11-0) opens a three-game series with New Orleans (8-4) on Friday at 5 p.m. ACC Network Extra will have a live stream with Jack Kavovit on the play-by-play and Chris Chavez as analyst.

Of note, FSU went 23-31 last season and is in position to have double the wins on March 8.

RHP Cam Leiter will be on the mound and looking to bounce back from his start last Saturday, which only went 4+ innings and resulted in a no decision against Illinois. Leiter (2-0, 3.86 ERA) has 25 strikeouts and nine walks in three starts.

New Orleans will use LHP Colton Mercer (1-1, 6.75 ERA)

Cam Smith has a 15-game hitting streak that dates to last season. James Tibbs leads FSU with six home runs.

FSU leads the ACC and nation with a .374 batting average, something Curt mentioned in part as he looked at the numbers in his story on Thursday.

We'll have lineups and updates in the thread below. For now, some good stat charts from FSU sports information:

Screen Shot 2024-03-08 at 2.27.30 PM.png
 
