No. 9 seed FSU (16-15, 10-10 ACC) seeks to make a run in the ACC Tournament in Washington, D.C., beginning Wednesday against No. 8 seed Virginia Tech (18-13, 10-10). The game will be on ESPN at noon with Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas and Jess Sims.



VT won three straight games to finish the regular season.



FSU won the 2012 ACC Tournament and 2020 ACC regular season title, while being awarded by default the 2020 ACC Tournament title (halted due to COVID).



The Seminoles and Hokies split two regular-season matchups. FSU won 77-74 in Tallahassee on Jan. 6 and lost on Feb. 13 on the road 83-75.



The big storyline will be FSU's ability to defend the 3 as well as VT's propensity to take and make 3s. In their January matchup, VT made 11 of 23 shots from beyond the arc. Most of the damage was done by Hunter Cattoor (5 of 6) and Sean Pedulla (3 of 6). And, yes, in the second game VT was also 11 of 23 with Cattoor being 4 of 6 from deep, Pedulla going 1 of 3 and Tyler Nickel was 3 of 4.



Jamir Watkins was named All-ACC honorable mention in voting by panelists around the ACC (three per school). The junior forward averaged 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. He now has 990 career points (468 at FSU).



Cam Corhen has scored in double figures consistently down the stretch. He's been an efficient shooter - 63.7 percent from the floor. That's good for fifth in a single season. He's fractionally out of third place for a single season - Murray Brown (1980) and Harry Davis (1976) both shot 63.8. This is good company for Corhen as Bernard James (2011) was second all-time at 65.7 in 2010-11.



FSU leads the ACC with 285 steals. If the Seminoles get to 300 it would occur for just the second time in a season.



We'll have updates in the thread below.