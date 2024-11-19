Florida State looks to grab victories in four of its first five games when the Seminoles face Hofstra on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the Donald L. Tucker Center. The game will stream live on ACC Network Extra.



FSU will wear its Nike Seminole Heritage turquoise uniforms. The Seminoles are 15-5 in non-conference games all-time when wearing the Seminole Heritage jerseys.



Senior Justin Thomas is averaging 9.0 points (27 total points scored), shooting .556 from the 3-point line (5 of 9) in the last three games. He was a perfect 3 of 3 from the 3-point arc and scored his Florida State high of 11 points against Florida.



FSU is shooting just 24.4 percent from 3-point range. The Seminoles have also been outrebounded 146-134 in four games.



Hofstra (4-0) is led by a familiar name, Speedy Claxton. He's a Hofstra alumni and won an NBA title with San Antonio in 2003. Claxton has guided Hoftra to wins over Seton Hall and UMass in the last week.



KenPom projects an eight-point FSU win.



The FSU-Western Carolina game was slated to be played in Asheville, N.C., but has been moved to Tallahassee on Nov. 26 at 7 p.m. Proceeds from the game will benefit the MANNA FoodBank in Asheville. MANNA's facility was lost in the flooding from Hurricane Helene.