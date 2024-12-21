ADVERTISEMENT

Basketball Updates: Louisville at FSU (Saturday at 2 p.m.)

Florida State (9-3, 0-1) jumps back into ACC play on Saturday by hosting Louisville (6-5, 0-1). The game tips off at 2 p.m. on the CW.

The Seminoles are coming off an 82-64 win over Winthrop on Tuesday in the team's final non-conference game of 2024. Malique Ewin (21 points, 15 rebounds) and Taylor Bol Bowen (13 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles.

It's the first time since Jan. 21, 2021 that two Seminoles had double-doubles in the same game - RaiQuan Gray (10 points, 11 rebounds) and Malik Osborne (11 points, 10 rebounds) in a win over Miami at home.

FSU is up to 115 steals (9.6 per game) and 63 blocks (5.3 per game), leading the ACC.

Jamir Watkins and Ewin have scored in double figures in nine straight games.

This will be FSU's final game of the calendar year, as they will enjoy a long break until a Jan. 4 home game vs. Syracuse.

FSU has won four straight vs. Louisville. The Cardinals are in year 1 under coach Pat Kelsey.

KenPom projects FSU will win by three points.

Louisville has played a very tough schedule. Recent losses at Kentucky, as well as home games vs. Duke and Ole Miss, plus a neutral vs. Oklahoma (all four opponents are top 40 in KenPom). The Cardinals' best wins are over Indiana and West Virginia on a neutral court (both are top-50 teams).

A familiar name for Louisville is Terrence Edwards, who is 6-6 and 205 pounds. He's a transfer from James Madison who visited FSU this offseason. The Cardinals landed him with a big NIL offer. Edwards has scored 20 or more points in the last three games.
 
